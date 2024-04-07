Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Injury Report for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the LA Lakers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. This matchup marks their fourth and final encounter of their season series, with the Wolves leading 2-1.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for April 7

The Wolves have listed two players on their injury report: Jaylen Clark (Achilles) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) are out.

What happened to Karl Anthony Towns?

On March 7th, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, would undergo surgery to trim his damaged meniscus. Five days later, on March 12th, the team confirmed that the operation was successful. The four-time All-Star is expected to undergo re-evaluation after four weeks.

LA Lakers injury report for April 7

The Lakers have listed three players on their injury report: Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino are out.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt?

Promising progress looms ahead as Jarred Vanderbilt advances in his rehabilitation efforts. Dealing with a foot injury that sidelined him nearly two months ago, Vanderbilt has opted to forgo season-ending surgery instead, setting his sights on a potential return before the conclusion of the regular season.

The forward was spotted participating in a pregame workout session, joined by Lakers assistant coaches DeMarre Carroll and Phil Handy.

Vanderbilt has been out of action since February 1st due to a sprained right foot. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics, with Vanderbilt experiencing a non-contact injury in the closing moments of the first half.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Game Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves emerge as a surprising force in the NBA this season, vying for the coveted top seed in the fiercely competitive Western Conference. As they travel to Los Angeles, they find themselves neck and neck with the Denver Nuggets, both teams sharing the pinnacle with a 53-24 record.

With a commendable 7-3 record in their last ten games, the Timberwolves display resilience despite missing the contributions of All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers clinched their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night, extending their formidable streak to nine wins in 10 games ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Wolves at home.

D'Angelo Russell spearheaded the Lakers' charge, delivering an impressive performance with 28 points, 18 of which came in a dominant shooting display, going 6 of 12 from beyond the arc in their triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James contributed significantly to the Lakers' success, notching 24 points and dishing out 12 assists in the resounding victory.