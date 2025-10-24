  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 24, 2025 20:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
(Image Source: Imagn)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers square off in Friday's marquee 2025-26 NBA season game at the Crypto.com Arena. The Timberwolves enter the contest with a mental advantage and momentum. They upset LA in the 2025 playoffs in their last meeting with a 4-1 result in the first round.

Minnesota also enters this game with a 118-114 gritty win over the Trail Blazers. Anthony Edwards flexed his greatness in the clutch with a 41-point outing to rally the Timberwolves to a season-opening victory on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Lakers fell to the Warriors 119-111 at home in Tuesday's opening game. Luka Doncic had 43 points and Austin Reaves 26, but it didn't mean much as LA's role players couldn't match up with their counterparts. The Lakers also struggled due to chemistry issues, a problem they might endure against Minnesota.

Like the Warriors, the Timberwolves also have tremendous continuity from last year, with their top seven players returning for another season. They also had more reps in preseason comparatively, giving Edwards and Co. another advantage.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves enter this contest without any injuries.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers will be without LeBron James (sciatica), Adou Thiero (knee) and Maxi Kleber (oblique).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Timberwolves could retain their starting lineup from their season opener. Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards were in the backcourt, with Jaden McDaniels at small forward, Julius Randle at power forward and Rudy Gobert at center.

PGDonte DiVincenzo Mike ConleyRob Dillingham
SGAnthony EdwardsJaylen Clark Bones Hyland
SFJaden McDanielsTerrence Shannon Jr.Joe Ingles
PFJulius RandleNaz ReidLeonard Miller
CRudy Gobert Joan BeringerRocco Zikarsky
LA Lakers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Lakers could make a change to their lineup from opening night. Starting Gabe Vincent could see them struggle due to size issues. Marcus Smart might be an alternative at the three instead.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will be in the backcourt, while Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton will complete the rest of the lineup.

PGLuka DoncicGabe Vincent Bronny James
SGAustin ReavesDalton Knecht
SFMarcus SmartJake LaRavia
PFRui HachimuraJarred Vanderbilt
C Deandre AytonJaxson HayesChristian Koloko

