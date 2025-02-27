Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 27, 2025

The LA Lakers play their second back-to-back contest in February, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The Purple and Gold's six-game homestand began with a win in a drama-filled contest against the Dallas Mavericks. The next set of games poses quite the challenge as they take on a stern T-Wolves side followed by two consecutive games against crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers.

The Lakers vs Timberwolves matchup will no more have Anthony Davis vs Rudy Gobert as the key storyline. Instead, it moves to pitting two of the premier guards in the modern-day NBA — Luka Doncic vs Anthony Edwards. Both stars have had their share of struggles this season, and with the league inching to the business end of the regular stretch, it's safe to say that their performances will elevate a rung or two.

Both teams meet for the fourth time this season with Minnesota leading the series 2-1. LA is one of the hottest teams in the West with a three-game win streak and will look to even the scoreline. The hosts are 8-2 in their last 10 and boast of a healthy 20-7 record at home. It's been a mixed bag for the Timberwolves dropping five of their last 10 games.

They snapped a two-game losing skid against the OKC Thunder, and that clapping will see a boost in confidence as they take on the Lakers, whom they have beaten in their last two meetings. That said, this is not the same LA team and their supercharged offense will look to get past Minnesota's lockdown defense. The bigger question will be whether LA's defense can shore up against a solid defense-first outfit.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5 o224.5 (-115) +173 LA Lakers -5.5 u224.5 (-110) -210

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview

The Timberwolves come off a solid win against the top-seeded OKC Thunder. They put the screws on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. on defense and that saw them snap their two-game skid. Naz Reid has been impressive for the side in Gobert's absence. Edwards continues to be a force averaging 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season.

Minnesota is 20th in the league in scoring offense this season averaging 112.1 points per game, and 111.7 points per 100 possessions. They are 18th in field goal offense and tied with the San Antonio Spurs averaging 45.9% from the field. They are a top-five 3-point offense team lacing 37.5% if their 3s in 39.3 attempts from the deep per game. The T-Wolves are 13th in offensive rebounds, averaging 11.2 OREB per game.

The LA Lakers have finally seen Luka Doncic's offensive prowess after his relatively sedate start. His best game so far in an LA jersey has been against the Nuggets (32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and a block). It will be a matchup of the two best guards in the league with the Slovenian and Edwards showcasing their range of skills. Doncic is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in his five games so far.

LeBron James has elevated himself to MVP chatter averaging 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.7 rebounds in 52 games. The 4x NBA champion has averaged two DD2s in his last five games, and one of them includes a 40-point masterclass.

The Lakers are 15th in scoring offense averaging 113.0 points per game and 112.8 points per 100 possessions. They are sixth in field goal offense percentage with 48.2% in 85.5 FG attempts per game. Their beyond-the-arc shooting still needs shoring up as they tie with the Utah Jazz for 17th place with 35.5% of their 3s in 34.7 attempts.

The Timberwolves are a superior defensive side compared to the Lakers. They allow 108.3 points per 100 possessions to be the sixth-best side on scoring defense this season. LA is 11th with 111.6 points per game, and 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers have listed LeBron James (left foot injury management) as probable and Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) is out. Expect the side to field the same starters they did against the Mavericks.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

For the T-Wolves, 4x NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert (lower back injury) and Julius Randle (right groin strain) are massive absences. Anthony Edwards (right calf soreness) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe sprain) are questionable. If Edwards does play, Minnesota will likely remain unchanged from their last game.

Position Player PG Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaylen Clark PF Jaden McDaniels C Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Austin Reaves is -112/-128 o/u on points. LeBron James is -112/-118 on points and rebounds. Luka Doncic is -106/-125 on points and assists.

For Minnesota, keep an eye out for Anthony Edwards' listed score of 108/-122 on points, while Jaden McDaniels' score is -112/-118 on points and boards.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers have been consistent. Their gritty, gutsy style of play has made them legitimate title contenders (at least for now) favorites against the Gobert—and Randle-less Timberwolves.

That said, the visitors are still a tough defensive unit that can crash the boards and make life tough for LA playing without a bonafide center threat. It will be a close contest on Thursday with the Lakers scraping through with a narrow win.

