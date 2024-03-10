Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Lakers on Sunday in Los Angeles, with tipoff set for 8:30 pm E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Timberwolves winning both previous encounters.

The Timberwolves (44-20) are tied with the Denver Nuggets for second spot in the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games.

They lost their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-100 in overtime on Friday. Naz Reid led their losing effort, recording 34 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Lakers (35-30) are ninth in the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They won their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks 123-122 at home on Friday.

D'Angelo Russell erupted for 44 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one block to lead the Lakers' victory charge.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Both teams have key players on their injury report, which could determine the outcome of the game.

The Timberwolves have four players on their injury report: Anthony Edwards is reported as questionable, and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Clark and Monte Morris will be out.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will likely use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Kyle Anderson (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C).

Meanwhile, the Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report: Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Colin Castleton are listed as out.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt are listed as questionable, while Cam Reddish is listed as probable. Their participation will be game-time decisions.

Coach Darvin Ham will likely use a starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell (PG), Austin Reaves (SG), LeBron James (SF), Rui Hachimura (PF) and Anthony Davis (C).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction

Despite the Timberwolves being up 2-0 against them in the season, the Lakers are slightly favored to protect their home court against them on Sunday.

However, it's anticipated to be a close game, which could be highly impacted by the availability of key players on both teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-105) vs Lakers (-115)

Spread: Timberwolves +1.5 (1.91) vs Lakers -1.5 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o222.5) / 1.91 (u222.5)

The moneyline set for this matchup implies that the LA Lakers have a 53.5% chance of walking away with the win. Minnesota has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 times this season and has won eight of those games.

Betting on the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover the spread may prove to be profitable, as they look to get back on the winning trail on Sunday.