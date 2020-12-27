Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face their sternest test in the 2020-21 season so far when they take on the LA Lakers. Both teams enter this game on the back of a win and will be hoping to keep that momentum going.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, December 27th, 10 PM ET (Monday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a couple of close shaves so far. They left it late against the Detroit Pistons and almost let a 15-point lead slip against the Utah Jazz. But it's encouraging to see a team that would usually capitulate in clutch situations holding their nerve.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the most valuable player for Ryan Saunders' side while rookie Anthony Edwards has put a decent account of himself as well. He's averaging 16.5 points through two games. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell has gotten his production right for the Minnesota Timberwolves but needs to be more accurate from the field.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns' performances for Minnesota Timberwolves haven't dipped much after his emotional return to basketball. He's only managed 38 points across two games this season but his average of 11.5 rebounds and three blocks suggest that he's improved his game around the rim. That will certainly come in handy against the LA Lakers' tall lineup.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jake Layman, C Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Lakers Preview

After a blip of sorts in the season opener, the LA Lakers came roaring back on Christmas Day to easily dispatch the Dallas Mavericks. The Purple and Gold shot the ball exceptionally well in that game and will be hoping to build on that. Their efforts on the glass were rewarded as they managed 35 second-chance points.

The LA Lakers have a much deeper roster than last time. While Marc Gasol and Wes Matthews still need some time to set going, Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell have hit the ground running. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are imperial as usual while Kyle Kuzma continues to improve as a two-way player.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

There's no doubting the quality that LeBron brings to the table. However, this might be the year where Anthony Davis eclipses his leader on the LA Lakers. AD has looked more explosive on both ends of the court to start the season and his distance shooting has improved too. He'll be hoping to dominate Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Timberwolves vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have showcased some defensive tenacity to start the season. However, they've failed to maintain that level throughout the game and their offense primarily relies on the three players right now. In comparison, the LA Lakers have tremendous depth to produce points and get stops regularly on both ends of the court. Expect LeBron James and co. to win this one.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Lakers?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on FOX Sports North and Spectrum SportsNet. National telecast of the same will be available on NBA TV. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

