NBA Rumors: LA Lakers engage in contract discussions with Dennis Schroder

After trading for Dennis Schroder earlier this year, the LA Lakers are now trying their best to extend his stay beyond the 2020-21 NBA season. Schroder is on an expiring deal as things stand and is set to become a free agent in 2021.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Purple and Gold have entered talks to extend the German's contract. Wojnarowski reported:

"Schroder, who entered the final year of a $15.5 million contract, becomes eligible to extend that deal for more money and more years -- as much as $83 million over four years -- between Feb. 16 through the start of the 2021 offseason."

If Dennis Schroder does end up signing such an extension with the LA Lakers, he could be earning as much as $18.6 million for the 2021-22 season.

The 6'1 point guard brings playmaking and scoring versatility to the table. Schroder's also a very good defender, something not many players of his size can claim to be. These are the skills that made the LA Lakers acquire him from OKC Thunder in the first place.

Dennis Schroder also had an impressive debut for the Lake Show, recording 14 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Now that the front office has seen what Schroder is capable of in-person, they want to tie him down to a longer contract immediately.

The report also stated that the LA Lakers had offered Dennis Schroder a two-year $33.4 million extension at the start of the season which he turned down. That's likely a case of Schroder betting on himself and waiting for a bigger offer.

NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder's role on the LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder was brought in by the LA Lakers to solve their point guard problem. Rajon Rondo joined Atlanta Hawks in the offseason leaving the Purple and Gold devoid of ball-handling options outside of LeBron James.

Schroder showcased in the season opener against the LA Clippers that he's up for this task and can contribute elsewhere on the court as well. His jumper has improved during his time in Oklahoma so you can expect him to pop up with 20-point games fairly often.

