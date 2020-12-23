How much are the LA Lakers' championship rings worth?

The LA Lakers received their championship rings tonight during the NBA 2020-21 season’s opening night. It was only 72 days ago that the Los Angeles Lakers secured their 17th title in Orlando. The franchise was set to receive their rings during their home opener as has been the tradition over the years.

Value of LA Lakers' NBA Championship Rings

The NBA’s official website released details of the ring’s value:

“The ring has a total of 804 stones and 15.50 carats of white and yellow diamonds. Another .95 carats feature Lakers purple Amethyst stones. The ring is complete with 16.45 carats of stones and approximately 180 grams of a signature batch of 14 karat yellow gold.”

NBA.com also included the meaning behind the details embedded in the LA Lakers’ championship ring which includes “17 purple amethyst stones placed in the L to represent the team’s 17 championships.”

My favorite feature of the 2020 Lakers rings: Each player’s number surrounds the ring, and each number has a Mamba snake behind it that pays homage to Kobe Bryant.



More details here: https://t.co/pkBvYhaeFk — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 23, 2020

A Tribule to LA Lakers Great Kobe Bryant

A couple of interesting details were included as an homage to the late Kobe Bryant that the franchise added to honor the Laker legends’ status as an all-time great.

According to the site, “each number has a Mamba snake behind it that pays homage to Kobe Bryant” and “there is a removable top that reveals all the retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys with a special emphasis on the two Kobe Bryant retired jerseys.”

The world mourned early this year when Bryant and his daughter Gianna died an untimely death from a helicopter crash along with several individuals.

Advertisement

The LA Lakers’ official Instagram account also revealed how the ring looks like and it is quite a beauty.

Each member of the LA Lakers 2020 championship team will be receiving a championship ring, including those who were either traded or were not re-signed this offseason.

The LA Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals with massive contributions from All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.