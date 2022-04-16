Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in their first playoff game in four years.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 109-104 win over the LA Clippers in their seventh-seed play-in tournament game. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies finished their regular season with a 110-139 loss against the Boston Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Sunday, April 16th; 3:30 PM EST (Monday, April 17th; 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fulfilled their potential in some style this season. They returned to playoff contention after four years and will be eager to make their mark. Patrick Beverley's acquisition in the offseason has been crucial for their young team excelling this year.

The T'Wolves will be hoping the veteran guard can continue to fuel their fire like he has so far to lead them to a surprise win in Game 1 of the series against the Grizzlies. Minnesota will also be banking on Karl-Anthony Towns to step up. He has had a terrific regular-season averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

KAT failed to impress in the T'Wolves' play-in game against the LA Clippers, though. He recorded only 11 points and fouled out after playing only 24 minutes. Nevertheless, Minnesota flexed their star-power, with D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards bagging a combined 59 points on the night.

All three stars will have to be at their best to give their team a healthy chance of getting off to a winning start against the Grizzlies.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies were arguably the most impressive team this season. The Grizzlies recorded one of their best campaigns since going 20-4 in the absence of talisman Ja Morant. Every player on their roster has stepped up when needed, making them one of the most dangerous outfits in the Western Conference.

The playoffs are a different ball game altogether, though, and the Grizzlies will have to stay on their toes to carry their regular-season momentum into their first-round series against the unpredictable Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant is all set to make his return to the lineup, which will further bolster Memphis' chances of winning this tie.

StatMuse @statmuse Ja Morant is officially the first guard to lead the league in paint scoring since the NBA tracked the stat in 1996-97.



Since Shaq in 2005, only two players have scored inside more than Ja — Giannis and Zion. Ja Morant is officially the first guard to lead the league in paint scoring since the NBA tracked the stat in 1996-97.Since Shaq in 2005, only two players have scored inside more than Ja — Giannis and Zion. https://t.co/UWxllVS7rX

The key will be the performances of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., though, as they were crucial in helping the team stay afloat in Morant's absence.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Minnesota Timberwolves 46-36 +215 Over 236 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 56-26 -265 Under 236 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Memphis Grizzlies are favored to win the tie against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies have been the better team all year and will also have their regular starting five available with Ja Morant back in the lineup.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

The Timberwolves' totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games. Minnesota is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.3 points per game across his last ten appearances.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

The Grizzlies' totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games. Memphis is 2-2-1 against the spread in their last five games. Ja Morant is averaging 27.4 points per game this season.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely find it difficult to beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of this first-round matchup. The Grizzlies have tremendous firepower and depth, which has been crucial in helping them get where they are. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have struggled to produce thoroughly convincing performances on plenty of occasions. Memphis has been excellent in pouncing on opposing teams slipping up, so they will be the favorites to win.

Memphis is 7-3 in their last ten games, Minnesota is 4-6 in their last ten games. Ja Morant is back for the Grizzlies after three weeks.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Grizzlies

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will be televised nationally by ESPN. Fans can watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

