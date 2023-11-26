The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies game is one of eight NBA matchups for Sunday. This is the first time the two teams will face each other this season. Their previous season matchup ended 2-2, with the Timberwolves winning their recent matchup on Feb. 10.

The Timberwolves are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, as they sit atop the Western Conference with a 11-4 record. They're coming off a loss against the Sacramento Kings, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been struggling this season with injuries and suspensions. They're on a three-game losing streak and 14th in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is set to take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

The tip-off begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the live television broadcast can be seen through Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports North. NBA fans can also watch online live streaming with an NBA League Pass subscription

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-260) vs Grizzlies (+215)

Spread: Timberwolves -7.0 (-110) vs +7.0 Grizzlies (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (u216.5) vs Grizzlies (o216.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have seven players in their injured list. Only Xavier Tillman is 'questionable.'.

Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart still have a month to come back to the roster while Luke Kennard should take a few more weeks to recover from a knee injury.

Ja Morant will be back from his 25-game suspension by Dec. 23 while Brandon Clarke has no timetable to return. Steven Adams is ruled out of the season due to a knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Jordan McLaughlin still has a few weeks before returning to the roster, while Jaden McDaniels is set to come back by late December. Jaylen Clark's Achilles injury is expected to recover by mid-February.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves had Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards on the backcourt in their last game, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Nikeil Alexander-Walker round up the starting vibe.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been going with Bismack Biyombo at the center position while Jacob Gilyard and Desmond Bane are the guards. Santi Aldama joins Jaren Jackson Jr. at the forward spots.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an NBA prop of 19.5 points due to his increased scoring duty.

He has only reached that mark three times in the last five games, but with the defense of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, JJJ should have a tough time reaching the mark.

The NBA prop given to Anthony Edwards is 25.5 games, and he has gone over only two times in the last five games. With the lackluster roster of the Grizzlies, he should easily go over unless an early blowout happens.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been going over four out of five games while the Memphis Grizzlies are having trouble getting over.

This game should have the Timberwolves dictate the pace and the total should go over. Meanwhile, this is going to be a blowout, so the spread of seven points should be covered.