Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the FedExForum on Monday.

Both the teams are coming off losses. The Grizzlies lost 115-87 to the Washington Wizards, while the Timberwolves were beaten 104-84 by the LA Clippers. So a tough contest between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves could ensue as they try to move up the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, November 8th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves against the Houston Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves started the season 3-1, but have lost every game since then.

Coach Chris Finch knows there is a lot of work to be done if the Timberwolves are to end their playoff drought. They are 29th in the league in turnovers, averaging nearly 17 a game. Surprisingly, the veterans D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, have had more turnovers than the younger players.

Moreover, the Timberwolves have been abysmal in fourth quarters. They manage to keep games close for three quarters before they are run ragged in the fourth. They are coming off back-to-back losses against the LA Clippers. Even a rebuilding Orlando Magic team outgunned the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter to win by 18 points.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell is listed as questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies game due to a sprain in his right ankle. So Patrick Beverly is expected to start as the point guard instead.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns is easily the Minnesota Timberwolves' best player. He is leading the team in four of the main statistical categories, registering 23.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. However, he isn't too far behind in the assist category too, tallying 3.5 dimes a night.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 48.8% on catch-and-shoot jumpers, which ranks 2nd in the NBA (min. 5 C&S FGA/game).

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 48.8% on catch-and-shoot jumpers, which ranks 2nd in the NBA (min. 5 C&S FGA/game).https://t.co/gF8F1xYj9C

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverly | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Taurean Prince | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant (right) and Ziaire Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are having a mediocre start to their campaign. They defeated the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back games before getting blown by the Washington Wizards by 28 points.

They are 5-4 so far, but coach Taylor Jenkins is frustrated with the lack of defensive intensity. The Grizzlies are near the bottom of the table in most defensive categories. They are last in the league (30th) in opponent FG%, field goals allowed and assists allowed, and are 29th in points allowed and opponent 3P%.

The Memphis Grizzlies have also been overreliant on the 22-year-old Ja Morant. He has been responsible for nearly 24% of the team's points, but he cannot have a big night every game. The Grizzlies are still without Dillon Brooks, who will reportedly be re-evaluated this week. The team is bottom ten in the league in bench scoring, so their second unit needs to amp up its production.

Dillon Brooks will have his follow-up appointment with the Grizzlies medical staff tomorrow.



Ja Morant talked to us about what Brooks will bring when he returns. Dillon Brooks will have his follow-up appointment with the Grizzlies medical staff tomorrow. Ja Morant talked to us about what Brooks will bring when he returns. https://t.co/eICI3E5DCI

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Ja Morant was leading the league in scoring in the first week of the season, but has cooled off since then. He is averaging 25.2 points per game, the 9th-highest in the league, and has generated MVP chatter with his performances so far.

He is also leading the Grizzlies in assists and steals, with 7.1 and 1.7 per game, respectively.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter JA MORANT 360 LAY 😮 JA MORANT 360 LAY 😮 https://t.co/8VOKJgjbju

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a slight edge over the Memphis Grizzlies because the latter is struggling at the defensive end, especially the perimeter. If the Timberwolves control their turnovers and come out with a balanced attack, they could end their losing skid. However, Steven Adams could make things tough for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game?

The matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE - MEM). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN 92.9FM/680AM and 830 WCCO to listen to the match's live commentary.

