Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - 2022 NBA Playoffs

The second seed Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the seventh seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves were granted the seven seed after grinding out a win against the LA Clippers in the Play-In Tournament. The Clippers had a five-point lead with 6 minutes left before the wheels fell off. Minnesota would go on a 9-0 run to win the game 109-104.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Patrick Beverley has been fined $30K for his postgame comments on the L.A. Clippers Patrick Beverley has been fined $30K for his postgame comments on the L.A. Clippers https://t.co/5U1PgExJW1

To have a chance in this series, Minnesota will have to play Memphis tough for all 48 minutes. The Grizzlies are the type of team that, if they get an opening early, they will exploit it. They recently outscored New Orleans by 12 in the first quarter, Phoenix by 11, and Golden State by 26 in the first half. Memphis loves to get a lead early and beat down on an opponent.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds

To Win the Series Series Spread Win Game 1 & Series Timberwolves +260 +1.5 (+106) +500 Grizzlies -320 -1.5 (-130) -170

Based on how these teams have played each other all year, this should be a phoenomal series. They are 2-2 against one another with the home team always winning. Luckily for Memphis, they'll have homecourt advantage this series.

Memphis is 2-2 against the spread when playing Minnesota, as is the over/under.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Best Picks

Ja Morant has been the most exciting player to watch all season, and that is not going to change now that Memphis has a national spotlight. Ja Morant over on points will be a great bet this postseason.

Game 1: Ja Morant Over 28.5 (-106)

Steven Adams is the Jumpball King. The Grizzlies land first possession almost every game. For that reason, Memphis to score first is always a fun, quick, easy bet to get in on the action.

StatMuse @statmuse Steven Adams has won 13 straight opening tip jump balls.



(We’ll keep him as our pfp for as long as this streak goes) Steven Adams has won 13 straight opening tip jump balls.(We’ll keep him as our pfp for as long as this streak goes) https://t.co/obI4aADliZ

Something about the matchups always leads to D'Angelo Russell having a great game against Memphis. He has averaged 31 points a game against Memphis while only averaging 18 the rest of the season. So this is another prop to watch as the series progresses.

Game 1: D'Angelo Russell Over 18.5 (-116)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Prediction

They say a series doesn't start until someone loses at home -- this series will start and end in Game 6. Memphis is the far superior team, but Minnesota will play them tough. This rested Memphis team should take the first two games at home, lose the next two in Minnesota, and take the next two games.

Memphis in 6 - (+420).

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win This Series? Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies 0 votes so far