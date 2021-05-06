Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season clash on Friday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Both teams will lock horns for the second time this season.

Although out of playoff contention, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to improve on their decent 6-4 run in their last ten games. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, have everything to play for, as a victory will temporarily move them out of the play-in spots depending on how the Boston Celtics fare in their next game.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, May 7th; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday 8th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Ricky Rubio (#9) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were on an impressive four-game win streak before dropping consecutive games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a standout performer for the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording his sixth consecutive double-double of the season in his last outing. He is averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game while shooting at 48.7% from the field.

Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell have also been significant contributors in the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent run.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is an incredible talent and has been on a tear for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The rookie has announced his arrival in the NBA with inspirational performances against some of the league's top teams.

Anthony Edwards tonight:



42 PTS (franchise record)

8 3PT (franchise record)

6 REB

7 AST

17-22 FG



He is the first rookie in NBA history with 40+ points, 8+ threes on 75%+ shooting in a game. pic.twitter.com/NidZhAppNo — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 6, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a trusted shooting guard in Edwards, as he has shown on a nightly basis that he can shoot the ball.

In his last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, he recorded 42 points, six rebounds and seven assists. It has been a sensational season for the rookie, who is averaging 18.9 points per game with a .41 field goal percentage.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jason McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Miami Heat Preview

Duncan Robinson (#55_ of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have gone 19-15 in home games this season, which suggests that home-court advantage might work in their favor. For a team that made the 2020 NBA Finals, they have been shaky for the better part of this campaign.

Things are starting to turn around for Erik Spoelstra's team, as they have won seven of their last ten games. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are still unavailable for selection, which is one of the reasons why the Miami Heat have not been very clinical in offense.

The chances of the Miami Heat making the playoffs without going through the play-in tournament look slim. For that to happen, they'll have to win all six of their remaining games in the regular season and hope the Boston Celtics lose a few down the stretch.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo (#13) of the Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season. His partnership with Jimmy Butler in the frontcourt reaped rich dividends for the Miami Heat last campaign.

The center is having an exceptional season in 2020-21, scoring 86 more points than Butler. Adebayo's season tally reads 18.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Despite losing against the Dallas Mavericks 113-127, Adebayo was one rebound away from recording a triple-double.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Trevor Ariza l Power Forward - Andre Iguodala | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Timberwolves vs Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 8-25 in road games, are unlikely to win this game. But the in-form Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards, could pose serious problems for the Miami Heat defense.

It is unclear if Jimmy Butler will be available for the Miami Heat in this game. His presence on the court could help the Heat overcome a formidable Timberwolves side.

Nevertheless, with so much on the line for the Miami Heat, they are the more likely team to get the win.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Heat game?

Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas will air the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat game locally. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.