Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - July 13th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

NBA Summer League 2022 action continues as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 13th.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head into this game on the back of a 63-70 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Following their first loss in the Summer League, the Timberwolves found themselves with a 1-1 record.

Similarly, the Milwaukee Bucks are also coming off a loss. Coming up short with a scoreline of 109-111 against the Boston Celtics, the Bucks also feature a 1-1 record in the Summer League.

With both teams hoping to prevent a losing slide, the contest has the potential to be an exciting one.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Wednesday, July 13th, 2022; 4:00 PM ET (Thursday, July 14th, 2022; 1:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Denver Nuggets at Summer League 2022 [Source: NBA]

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a tough outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. While both teams struggled from the field, the Timberwolves looked particularly out of sorts on the night.

Shooting a touch above 34% from the field along with a horrendous 12% from beyond the arc, Minnesota were off the mark on everything. With barely any contributions from any of their players, they had no chance of winning this game.

Amidst all the negatives, the T'Wolves saw an impressive performance from G League forward Kevon Harris. Knocking down 17 points on 50% shooting from the field, Harris was the only valuable player for Minnesota in his 25 minutes of playing time.

After a rather impressive opening win in the Summer League, the Timberwolves will hope to return to familiar form.

Key Player - Josh Minnot

Josh Minnot in action at the Draft Combine [Source: At The Hive]

A key player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in this matchup could be Josh Minnot. The 45th pick in the draft played an important role for the Timberwolves in the first game of the Summer League.

Although he didn't perform as well against the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnot could be a valuable prospect against the Bucks.

Minnot has shown some value as a rebounding presence on the glass. Although his shot from beyond the arc hasn't been all that great, the 19-year old remains a solid option on the inside.

Having recorded a double-double in his first game, Minnot displayed some upside. Given that the Bucks have a strong inside presence, the 19-year old will be put to the test.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Wendell Moore Jr. | G - Matteo Spagnolo | F - Kevon Harris | F - Josh Minnot | C - David McCormack

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

MarJon Beauchamp in action for the Milwaukee Bucks [Source: Brew Hoop]

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a rather tough loss to the Boston Celtics. Having faced elimination against the same team in last season's playoffs, the result remains the same.

The Bucks put up a solid fight in the game. With an incredible shot by MarJon Beauchamp to take the lead early on, Milwaukee seemed to be in control of the game. The Celtics, however, didn't waver as they rallied together in the second-quarter to steal the lead back.

A furious offensive charge led by Beauchamp and Sandro Mamukelashvili would see the Bucks take a massive lead in the third-quarter. Unfortunately, Boston pulled off their own heroics in the fourth-quarter to get ahead.

This constant back-and-forth would see the Celtics come out on top on the back of a tremendous game-winner by Matt Ryan.

While the loss stung, the Bucks' performance was an impressive one.

Key Player - Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili scores off a dunk

Sandro Mamukelashvili will be a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks in the upcoming game.

The second-year player already had an impressive stint with the Bucks last season. Although he saw limited game time, Mamukelashvili showed a lot of potential as a power forward.

This has only been polished in time since. The sophomore forward looks a lot more comfortable playing in this year's Summer League. Mamukelashvili has done a solid job of scoring and dishing out dimes on the break.

Notching 28 points and nine rebounds in his previous outing, the Bucks forward has also been an impressive defensive presence. His potential as a two-way player will be of great value against the Timberwolves.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Luca Vildoza | G - Rayjon Tucker | F - MarJon Beauchamp | F - Sandro Mamukelashvili | C - Dewan Hernandez

Timberwolves vs Bucks Match Predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks should come away with a win in this game.

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves have a few talented pieces on their squad, the Bucks are firing on all cylinders. Purely in terms of team chemistry, Milwaukee seems like a more cohesive unit.

Minnesota has also struggled with discipline on the defensive end of the floor. With the likes of Milwaukee taking advantage of sagging defenders in transition, the Timberwolves may have their work cut out for them.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Bucks game?

The game will be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

