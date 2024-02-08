Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at the Fiserv Forum, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This game marks the inaugural matchup of their season series as part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The Bucks, now 33-18, dropped to third in the East after the Cleveland Cavaliers' consecutive wins and their own 114-106 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game with 34 points, adding 10 rebounds and six assists, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

The Wolves, 35-16, have also dropped in the Western standings to the second spot. They lost 123-129 on the road to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday despite Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combining for 71 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The marquee matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports North for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.

Spread: Wolves +1.5 vs. Bucks -1

Moneyline: Wolves +105 vs. Bucks -116

Total over and under: Wolves O 228.5 vs. Bucks U 228.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Wolves, after having an excellent start to the season, have struggled lately, splitting their last 10 games and have gone 16-11 on the road with 3-2 in their previous five games.

They gave up a 22-point lead after a strong first half in their overtime loss to the Bulls. The Wolves first ranked defense of 109 rating will be the determining factor going against Milwaukee's fourth-ranked offense of 120.5.

The Bucks have struggled under new coach Doc Rivers, going 1-4 and have compiled injuries lately, with Khris Middleton out for the matchup due to sustaining an ankle injury after he awkwardly landed on Kevin Durant's foot and Damian Lillard's questionable status, who missed the game against the Suns, ailing with an ankle injury himself.

Rudy Gobert, along with Naz Reid and Karl-Towns, will look to throw Antetokounmpo off with their size and attempt to keep him out of the paint, while the Bucks will have to come up with a defensive scheme to stop the red-hot Edwards at the perimeter which they have struggled in.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

The Wolves will start Mike Conley at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl-Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gobert at center.

If cleared to play, the Bucks plan to start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF, and Brook Lopez at center. Should Brook Lopez be unavailable, his brother Robin Lopez will start in his place.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points and rebounds with 31.3 and 11.3 with 6.3 assists on 61.6% shoooting. His point prop is set at over/under 33.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 46.6% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 22.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 51.7% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win at home despite losing four of their last five games, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -1 point spread and -116 on the moneyline as they boast a 21-5 home record.

