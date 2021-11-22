Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their upcoming game of the ongoing NBA season. The game is scheduled to be played on Monday, November 22, at the Smoothie King Center.

Since Brandon Ingram's return to the court, the New Orleans Pelicans have added two victories to their record. Two wins in five games cannot in any way be considered overly successful. But compared to the position they were in only five games ago - a team with nine consecutive losses - it is a major upgrade.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Brandon Ingram throws it down 😤 Brandon Ingram throws it down 😤 https://t.co/nMmIXmnDkr

Simply put, the Pelicans are currently the second worst team in the entire league. They have a record of 3-15 going into Monday's game. New Orleans has a defensive rating of 112.9 which is ranked 29th in the league, while their offensive rating of 103.8 is ranked 26th in the league.

Chris Finch's Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, have three consecutive wins behind them. However, they are still recuperating from a six-game losing streak and will try to improve their 7-9 record on Monday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves currently have only two players listed on their injury report. The first is Josh Okogie, who has not played the last three games due to back spasms. Okogie, who is averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, has been marked as questionable for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Furthermore, Naz Reid will also likely miss the Minnesota Timberwolves' upcoming game due to a sore right foot. Reid contributed four points, two blocks and one steal in their previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Player Name Status Reason Josh Okogie Questionable Back spasms Naz Reid Questionable Sore right foot

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Didi Louzada has been suspended for 25 by the NBA for violating the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program. Regarding the incidence, Louzada said:

"I would never knowingly take anything that violates NBA rules. I accept my responsibility in this situation. I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates, and Pelicans fans for this mistake."

Zion Williamson and Daulton Hommes will remain sidelined for the upcoming match. Furthermore, Devonte' Graham, one of the New Orleans Pelicans' top scorers, may miss his third straight game after being listed as questionable due to a sore left foot.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture Daulton Hommes Out Stress fracture of right fibular Didi Louzada Out League Suspension Devonte' Graham Questionable sore left foot

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves' big 3 have simply been exceptional this season. They are all capable of stretching the floor and slashing the paint. They are averaging a combined 8.9 three-pointers per game.

We predict that D'Angelo Russell, the team's point guard and a crucial member of the big 3, will start alongside Patrick Beverley in the backcourt.

NBA @NBA



Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 PTS

Anthony Edwards: 23 PTS (8-10 FGM), 5 3PM D'Angelo Russell drops 28 points in 3 quarters, helping the @Timberwolves win at home.Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 PTSAnthony Edwards: 23 PTS (8-10 FGM), 5 3PM D'Angelo Russell drops 28 points in 3 quarters, helping the @Timberwolves win at home.Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 PTSAnthony Edwards: 23 PTS (8-10 FGM), 5 3PM https://t.co/Eu1t4nA25A

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 22.5 points per game, will start alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt on the frontcourt. Towns is one of the few centers in the league who excel at three-point shooting.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans now have their prominent scorer back in good health. Brandon Ingram, who is averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, will definitely start as the team's small forward. He will play alongside Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas on the frontcourt.

The backcourt, on the other hand, will feature guards Tomas Satoransky, who will act as Graham's replacement, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Josh Hart | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra