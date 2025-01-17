Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 17, 2025

The highly anticipated rematch between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks will be on Friday. Minnesota badly lost to New York 133-107 on Karl-Anthony Towns’ return to his old haunting grounds. The T-Wolves hope to avenge that loss in their next head-to-head showdown.

Meanwhile, the Knicks want to be rude hosts for the returning Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and the Timberwolves. Tom Thibodeau is hoping Towns is cleared to play as he is on the injury report due to a sprained thumb. The hosts can sweep the season series with a win in the rematch.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Injury Report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Trending

Donte DiVincenzo will be in street clothes on his return to MSG due to a sprained toe. Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) and Leonard Miller (illness) are also inactive. Jesse Edwards and Tristen Newton did not travel with the team following their G League designation.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

New York Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson remains out as he continues to recover from left ankle offseason surgery. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable due to a right thumb sprain.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Jaden McDaniels Josh Minott Joe Ingles Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Cam Payne Josh Hart Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Mikal Bridges Jacob Toppin Matt Ryan OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Karl-Anthony Towns Jericho Sims Ariel Hukporti

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Key matchups

Julius Randle vs OG Anunoby

Knicks fans will key in on Julius Randle, their former star who carried their team in past years. Don Julio played well in the loss to the Knicks in December but did not greet his former teammates after the game.

Randle will go up against OG Anunoby, the player the Knicks traded for to take over his power-forward spot. How the former MSG fan favorite fares against Anunoby and the Knicks defense is must-see TV.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs Rudy Gobert

Karl-Anthony Towns lit up his former teammate in their first meeting in December. KAT showed the Timberwolves what they were missing with perhaps his most impressive performance this season. The big man finished the game with 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and two steals against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Towns was the biggest reason the Knicks drubbed the Timberwolves in December. Gobert had to be smarting from that beatdown and should be raring to prove he can do better.

Anthony Edwards vs Josh Hart or Mikal Bridges

The Knicks defense limited Anthony Edwards to 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting in their first game. Ant-Man expressed his frustrations to reporters in the postgame interview and told them his team was soft and had no identity.

Edwards can get revenge when he goes up against Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges in the rematch. Hart likely starts on the explosive guard, while Bridges will get his chance to shadow the All-Star guard. If the Hart-Bridges tandem continues to shackle Edwards, the Knicks are likely to win the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback