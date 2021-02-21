Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks are looking to work toward levelling their record when they welcome the NBA's worst side in the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Thibodeau's side have impressed beyond expectation so far this season and have pulled off incredible results behind their solid defense. Meanwhile for the Minnsota Timberwolves, the franchise will feel like their bad luck is due to reverse as they struggle to get both their stars on the floor fit together.

D'Angelo Russell remains out after receiving knee surgery, in whose absence Karl-Anthony Towns has had to hold up the fort offensively. The T-Wolves are 3-12 on the road currently and will find it hard to get past the New York Knicks' exciting young side.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, February 21st, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

In what was a pretty drab affair, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to their 8th loss in ten games on Friday night against a depleted Toronto Raptors side.

In the matchup, fans did get to see more of the Minnesota Timberwolves' impressive rookie Anthony Edwards, who is proving to be a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season.

In order to improve, however, the Minnesota Timberwolves will at least need their starters to be consistently fit which has held them back this year. Firmly rooted to the bottom of the West, the franchise can at least look forward to another lottery pick to play alongside their current talent.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns battles past Rudy Gobert

Having to step up in D'Angelo Russell's absence, Karl-Anthony Towns has tried his best to will the Minnesota Timberwolves toward victory. In the last 6 matchups, Towns has secured four double-doubles, including a 30 point and 10 rebound performance in an overtime loss against Indiana.

Towns may have to step it up even more if the Minnesota Timberwolves are to make their way off the bottom of the West. Despite shooting at over 50% from the field and scoring 21.5 points, Towns may need to increase his shot-taking. Currently averaging 14.9 attempts, the center is taking 3 less field goals per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio G Malik Beasley F Anthony Edwards F Jarred Vanderbilt C Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Tom Thibodeau will be leading his new side to face his former employees when the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive in New York.

After winning the previous 3 games, the New York Knicks were crushed by Orlando on Wednesday night, losing 107-89. Only 3 Knicks players scored in double digits on the night, with starters Nerlens Noel and Reggie Bullock scoring only 10 points between them.

Despite this, the New York Knicks are playing on a much higher level than previous seasons and have the franchise base excited again. Thibodeau's side sit in the playoff picture and boast the league's 4th meanest defense.

Key Player - Julius Randle

One player who has remained consistent for the New York Knicks this season is Julius Randle. The 7th-year forward has played every game and is averaging career-high numbers across the board. Even in the Knicks' loss against Orlando, Randle grabbed 25 points and 7 boards.

21 20-point games for Julius Randle now pic.twitter.com/MGDJV9nfzo — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 18, 2021

Randle is very much a part of the New York Knicks young core of the future and the franchise will be hoping to use the potential All-Star to bring in additional talent in the offseason.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G RJ Barrett G Elfrid Payton F Julius Randle F Reggie Bullock C Nerlens Noel

Timberwolves vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to Karl-Anthony Towns to be the difference-maker on Sunday night. The New York Knicks are without regular center Mitchell Robinson, whose absence is yet to be felt but will most certainly be a big miss for the side against the former All-Star.

While neither side have been particularly prolific on offense this season, the Knicks possess a resolute defense which should help them knock off the NBA's worst ranked side.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Knicks?

Coverage of the matchup will be aired locally in America on the MSG network and on Fox Sports North. Fans can also catch the game live with an NBA League Pass.