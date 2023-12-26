Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 26, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder promises to be a good game as both teams are young and on the rise in the NBA Western Conference. They clash on Dec. 26 at the Kaseya Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with the tip-off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This is the second time both teams battle each other in the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves have won over the Thunder for the past three games and nine of the last 10.

The Minnesota Timberwolves come in this game as the top team in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 22-6, while the OKC Thunder are in third place with a win-loss record of 18-9.

Injuries for Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder

Take a glimpse at the injury updates for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder in anticipation of their Tuesday matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for Dec. 26, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves missed the services of Karl-Anthony Towns in their last game due to a knee injury. He is marked as questionable for this game against the Thunder. Jalen Clark is also on the injury list, and he is expected to recover by mid-February.

OKC Thunder injuries for Dec. 26, 2023

Josh Giddey missed the Thunder's last game as he was nursing an ankle injury. He is listed as 'questionable' and should be a game-time decision by the Thunder medical staff.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 26, 2023

With Karl-Anthony Towns still in the bubble, irrespective of whether he plays or not, this is what the depth chart would look like. Expect either Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson to be promoted to the starting five.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Shake Milton Jordan McLaughlin SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Troy Brown Jr. PF Kyle Anderson Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 26, 2023

Josh Giddey is not yet confirmed to play against the Timberwolves. If they decide to sit him, Cason Wallace should start the game just like last time.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Vasilijie Micic Tre Mann SG Cason Wallace Aaron Wiggins SF Lou Dort Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters III PF Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams Ousmani Dieng C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Olivier Sarr

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder key matchups

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder matchup have young talent they can bank on, and it will be an interesting game of pace. Aside from the overall game, fans are excited about how the best of each team goes up against each other.

Here are some key matchups to watch out for that could determine the outcome of the game:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Anthony Edwards

SGA and Antman have been hyped during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but the dream matchup between Canada and the USA was relegated to the bronze medal game. Canada took home the win, and SGA and Anthony Edwards gave basketball fans a show. This game should be the same, as Edwards has a score to settle against SGA after that bronze medal defeat.

Chet Holmgren vs Rudy Gobert

A matchup between youth and experience. Some say that Chet Holmgren is going to be the next big defensive player in the league, and he showed flashes of that. On the other hand, Rudy Gobert is still an imposing force in the paint and has helped the team to the best record in the NBA Western Conference.