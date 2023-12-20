Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 20, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Philadelphia 76ers on December 20, 2023. The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the home arena of the 76ers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' season record is 20-5, holding the first position in the Western Conference. This is their best season record in recent years, led by the duo of Karl Anthony Town and Anthony Edwards.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a record of 18 wins and eight losses. Led by the reigning MVP Joel Embiid, look to find success this season in the latter half with a deep playoff run aspiration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In their fixture history, the 76ers and the Timberwolves have played 65 games in the regular season, with the former securing 33 victories and the latter claiming 32 wins.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers: preview, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Moneyline: Wolves (+140) vs. 76ers (-148)

Spread: Wolves (+3.5) vs. 76ers (-3)

Total (O/U): Wolves (O 226) vs. 76ers (U 226.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Timberwolves, with a record of 20-5, are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak. The 76ers, on the other hand, are the favorites, with a 62-63% chance of winning.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

For the Wolves, Mike Conley will start as the PG, Anthony Edwards as SG, Jaden McDaniels as SF, Karl-Anthony Towns as PF, and Rudy Gobert at center.

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey will start as the PG, De'Anthony Melton as SG, Tobias Harris as SF, Nicolas Batum as PF, and Joel Embiid at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has been performing impressively, with an average of 37.7 points in his past 10 games, which is 4.2 more than his over/under for the upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The over/under for his points in the game is 33.5, which is 0.9 less than his scoring average on the season (34.4). He has gone over 33.5 points in 13 of the 23 games he's played this season.

Anthony Edwards' over/under average points for the upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers is set at 26.5. His season scoring average is 24.6 points, and he has gone over 26.5 points in nine of the 22 games he's appeared in this season

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers predictions

The 3.5 points favor the 76ers with a predicted final score of 76ers 115 – Timberwolves 111. The point total is set at 224.5, the 76ers have a 68% chance of hitting the over.