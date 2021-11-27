Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After having their five-game winning streak snapped, the Minnesota Timberwolves will continue their road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. It will be their second night of a back-to-back before heading home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a very disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets that ended their season-best five-game winning run. Following their spectacular performance against the Miami Heat, this was a big letdown. They need to get their acts together again as the Philadelphia 76ers could finally be healthy after weeks of missing some of their players to NBA protocols.

Health has been the deterrent for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Despite missing Ben Simmons, they played extremely well before positive virus tests decimated their lineup. Without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle for a considerable amount of time, Philly just could not find enough scoring production from the roster.

Sixers Wire @SixersWire The Philadelphia 76ers battled again, but they came up short in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… The Philadelphia 76ers battled again, but they came up short in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p…

With Embiid and Harris possibly returning to the fold, the Philadelphia 76ers could be back to near full strength in the match against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having their top two players in the lineup will greatly increase their chances of winning.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, November 27th; 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 28th; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked lethargic in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets tonight. [Photo: NBA.com]

One of the most difficult parts of having a winning run is having the mental fortitude and aggression to sustain such a streak. Against the Charlotte Hornets, the Minnesota Timberwolves seemingly failed in both aspects. It was very evident in the way the Hornets pounded them in the restricted area. Charlotte was +18 in points in the paint.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who wasn’t saddled with foul trouble, was basically the only threat from the Minnesota Timberwolves all game long. He had an all-around game of 25 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. That just wasn’t enough, particularly with Anthony Edwards looking out of sorts in the game.

Head coach Chris Finch removed his starters midway into the fourth quarter, recognizing that his team just didn’t have it to mount a comeback. The Minnesota Timberwolves will hopefully learn from this, starting with a battle against the gritty Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

It’s almost guaranteed that Anthony Edwards will become a superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves. There will be some aspects of his game that need to improve if he were to reach that level. Consistency in his performance is a big step towards achieving that stardom. So far this season, he hasn’t maintained that kind of superstar display night in and night out for the team.

The big-game performance Edwards showed against the Miami Heat was sorely missing in their loss to the Hornets. More than the lack of output, which could happen to the best players, there was a seeming absence of effort and hustle.

The 20-year old high-leaper was so thoroughly outclassed by reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball in a much anticipated matchup.

Dylan Jackson @TheJacksonDylan LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards tonight:



LB:

10 points (10 shots)

6 boards

13 assists

1 steal

+9 + Win



AE:

11 points (9 shots)

5 boards

2 assists

1 steal

-15 + Loss LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards tonight:LB:10 points (10 shots)6 boards13 assists1 steal+9 + WinAE:11 points (9 shots)5 boards2 assists1 steal-15 + Loss https://t.co/wkMfCdveha

The Minnesota Timberwolves, as shown in their five-game winning run, are a different team when the ultra-talented sophomore is engaged.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Malik Beasley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to see Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris return to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves. [Photo: Section 215]

The last time Joel Embiid played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Sixers just dumped the Chicago Bulls behind their starting center’s 30 points and 15 rebounds. He also finished off Chicago with a dagger three-point shot with 15 seconds left in the game.

That win gave the Philadelphia 76ers their sixth straight victory and the almost improbable best record in the East at 8-2 that time. Since then, they’ve only gone 2-7 to stay barely above .500 with a 10-9 record.

Three weeks and nine games later, Joel Embiid could finally see the floor again against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has been ramping up his preparation for a return to lead the Philadelphia 76ers again. The team has listed him as questionable, but he has played every time he has gotten that designation on the injury list. Before his injury, the Sixers were playing their best basketball even without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons.

If Philadelphia continues to mothball Embiid for one more game, Tyrese Maxey will have to take up the cudgels yet again. He has been the 76ers best player in Embiid’s injury stretch. At only 21 years old, he has been phenomenal. The Philadelphia 76ers may have found their point guard of the future in the ultra-talented sophomore.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

This section rightfully belongs to Joel Embiid if he plays. If not, then no other player for the Philadelphia 76ers deserves this spot better than Tyrese Maxey. He has been so good that the 76ers are likely content with the losses in return for their point guard’s development into an All-Star caliber player.

During Embiid’s absence, Tyrese Maxey has averaged 23.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds. As impressive as those numbers look, they are downright unbelievable considering his numbers last year. Maxey was only averaging 8.0 PPG, 2.0 APG and 1.7 RPG last season. He is now one of the top contenders for the Most Improved Player award.

Brock Landes @LandesBrock Allen Iverson’s FIRST 25 Starts:

• 22 PPG

• 40% FG

• 33% 3P

• 65% FT



Joel Embiid’s FIRST 25 Starts:

• 19 PPG

• 47% FG

• 37% 3P

• 78% FT



Tyrese Maxey’s FIRST 25 Starts:

• 18 PPG

• 52% FG

• 39% 3P

• 86% FT



Maxey just turned 21 - AI was 22, Embiid 23. You hearin me?!? Allen Iverson’s FIRST 25 Starts:• 22 PPG• 40% FG• 33% 3P• 65% FTJoel Embiid’s FIRST 25 Starts:• 19 PPG• 47% FG• 37% 3P• 78% FTTyrese Maxey’s FIRST 25 Starts:• 18 PPG• 52% FG• 39% 3P• 86% FTMaxey just turned 21 - AI was 22, Embiid 23. You hearin me?!?

With Maxey leading the way, the Philadelphia 76ers had some great wins against the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. They were also giving the Golden State Warriors everything they could handle before the best team in the league turned on the jets.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Georges Niang | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Timberwolves vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the second night of a back-to-back against the well-rested Philadelphia 76ers. Much of the outcome will hinge on the availability of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. If Philly’s two best players return to action, they could win this game against the road-weary Timberwolves.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs 76ers game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers is available through NBC Sports Philadelphia Bally Sports North.

Edited by Parimal