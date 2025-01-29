Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan.29 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves square off against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. Both teams are riding impressive three-game winning streaks, making this a battle between Western Conference rivals fighting for a playoff spot.

The last meeting between the two teams was on Nov. 17 and was decided in the dying seconds by a stunning 3-pointer from Julius Randle in a 120-117 win. Kevin Durant missed the game but this time he'll be on the court and much will be decided by how he and his teammate Devin Booker perform.

Both teams are dealing with minor injuries, but still, another fine contest is in store tonight.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan.29

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Timberwolves will be without several players with Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) and Jesse Edwards (two-way) all set to miss out through injury.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Rob Dillingham will face a late fitness test as he's listed as questionable with illness.

Coach Chris Finch is likely to go with his usual starting unit of Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Anthony Edwards.

Point Guard Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Donte DiVincenzo* Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Terrence Shannon Jr.* Small Forward Jaden McDaniels Nickeil Walker-Alexander Josh Minott Power Forward Julius Randle PJ Dozier Center Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Meanwhile, the Suns enter the game with two injuries to its squad, giving coach Mike Budenholzer very limited trouble in selecting his best starting five. The team's star Kevin Durant (thumb) and rookie Ryan Dunn (ankle) are both listed as questionable, and their status will be decided much closer to tip-off.

Durant has been healthy and in fine form, playing all the games this month, and he will want to continue the streak on Wednesday. He will suit up along with Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards, Tyus Jones, and Devin Booker in the starting five.

Point Guard Tyus Jones Josh Okogie Shooting Guard Devin Booker Grayson Allen Small Forward Royce O'Neale Monte Morris Collin Gillespie Power Forward Kevin Durant Bardley Beal Ryan Dunn* Center Nick Richards Mason Plumlee Oso Ighodaro

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns preview

After suffering back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies, the Timberwolves have won three consecutive games for the fifth time this season. However, out of the five attempts, they’ve only managed to extend the streak to four games only once.

The Timberwolves are the 7th seed in the West with a 25-21 record. They have been solid on the road lately, with four of their last six wins coming away from home. They will be keen to keep the spirits and momentum high ahead of a cutthroat run of games.

On the other hand, the Suns are riding a wave of momentum that they have not felt since the very early start to the season when they went on a seven-game winning streak.

They have won nine of their last twelve games and are looking to hit their stride. However, they need more wins to move high up in the standings. They hold the 8th seed in the West (24-21), sandwiched between the Mavericks and tonight's opponent.

