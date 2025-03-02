  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 2 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 02, 2025 14:14 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Timberwolves lead 2-0 in their ongoing season series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2

The Timberwolves are projected to use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Naz Reid (C) for the game.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGMike Conley
Donte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
SGAnthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-WalkerDonte DiVincenzo
SFJaden McDanielsJaylen ClarkTerrence Shannon Jr.
PFJulius Randle*Naz ReidJaden McDaniels
CNaz ReidLuka GarzaJulius Randle*
Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2

Meanwhile, the Suns are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Bol Bol (PF) and Nick Richards (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDevin Booker
Tyus JonesTyTy Washington Jr.
SGBradley Beal*
Grayson Allen*Devin Booker
SFKevin DurantRoyce O'NealeGrayson Allen*
PFBol BolRyan DunnKevin Durant
CNick RichardsMason PlumleeKevin Durant
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Timberwolves injury report for March 2

The Timberwolves have three players listed on their injury report for the contest. Rudy Gobert and Jesse Edwards are listed as out while Julius Randle is questionable to play. His participation will be a game-time decision.

PlayerStatusInjury
Julius RandleQuestionable (GTD)Groin
Rudy GobertOut Back
Jesse EdwardsOut Ankle
Suns injury report for March 2

The Suns will be without Cody Martin for the contest. Grayson Allen is probable to play while Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are listed as questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Grayson AllenProbable (GTD)Foot
Bradley BealQuestionable (GTD)Calf
Monte MorrisQuestionable (GTD)Back
Cody MartinOut Abdomen
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

Heading into the game, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 32-29 record. They've lost six of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Naz Reid led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns stand 11th in the West with a 28-32 record and have only won three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 125-108 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Nick Richards had a double-double performance of 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block, while Bol Bol led the team in scoring with 25 points.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns?

The Timberwolves-Suns matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at PHX Arena in Phoenix. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN and locally on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and FanDuel Sports Network - North. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
