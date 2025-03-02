Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 2 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Timberwolves lead 2-0 in their ongoing season series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2

The Timberwolves are projected to use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Naz Reid (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley

Donte DiVincenzo Rob Dillingham SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Donte DiVincenzo SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle* Naz Reid Jaden McDaniels C Naz Reid Luka Garza Julius Randle*

Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2

Meanwhile, the Suns are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Bol Bol (PF) and Nick Richards (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker

Tyus Jones TyTy Washington Jr. SG Bradley Beal*

Grayson Allen* Devin Booker SF Kevin Durant Royce O'Neale Grayson Allen* PF Bol Bol Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant C Nick Richards Mason Plumlee Kevin Durant

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Timberwolves injury report for March 2

The Timberwolves have three players listed on their injury report for the contest. Rudy Gobert and Jesse Edwards are listed as out while Julius Randle is questionable to play. His participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Questionable (GTD) Groin Rudy Gobert Out Back Jesse Edwards Out Ankle

Suns injury report for March 2

The Suns will be without Cody Martin for the contest. Grayson Allen is probable to play while Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are listed as questionable.

Player Status Injury Grayson Allen Probable (GTD) Foot Bradley Beal Questionable (GTD) Calf Monte Morris Questionable (GTD) Back Cody Martin Out Abdomen

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

Heading into the game, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 32-29 record. They've lost six of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Naz Reid led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns stand 11th in the West with a 28-32 record and have only won three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 125-108 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Nick Richards had a double-double performance of 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block, while Bol Bol led the team in scoring with 25 points.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns?

The Timberwolves-Suns matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at PHX Arena in Phoenix. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN and locally on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and FanDuel Sports Network - North. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

