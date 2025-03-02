Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 2 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Timberwolves lead 2-0 in their ongoing season series.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2
The Timberwolves are projected to use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Naz Reid (C) for the game.
Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 2
Meanwhile, the Suns are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Bol Bol (PF) and Nick Richards (C).
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports
Timberwolves injury report for March 2
The Timberwolves have three players listed on their injury report for the contest. Rudy Gobert and Jesse Edwards are listed as out while Julius Randle is questionable to play. His participation will be a game-time decision.
Suns injury report for March 2
The Suns will be without Cody Martin for the contest. Grayson Allen is probable to play while Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are listed as questionable.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Preview
Heading into the game, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 32-29 record. They've lost six of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Naz Reid led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns stand 11th in the West with a 28-32 record and have only won three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 125-108 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Nick Richards had a double-double performance of 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block, while Bol Bol led the team in scoring with 25 points.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns?
The Timberwolves-Suns matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at PHX Arena in Phoenix. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN and locally on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and FanDuel Sports Network - North. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
