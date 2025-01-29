Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to stay unbeaten against the Phoenix Suns when they face them again on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards and Co. edged the hosts 120-117 in mid-November. Julius Randle, who had 35 points and the buzzer-beating triple that won them the game, hopes to have another strong outing in the rematch.

The Suns look to avenge that loss now that Bradley Beal is available. Beal sat out the first encounter due to an injury. Kevin Durant, who was out that game, could miss the rematch after he was ruled questionable due to a left thumb injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, will host the Timberwolves-Suns rematch. Basketball fans can stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-120) vs. Suns (+100)

Odds: Timberwolves (-1.5) vs. Suns (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o218.0 -110) vs. Suns (u218.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves needed arguably Julius Randle’s best this season and a solid night from the starters to beat the Phoenix Suns in November. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch needs a similar performance from the team, particularly if Kevin Durant plays for the hosts.

Phoenix is 5-1 in their last six games, including a four-game winning run leading into the game against Minnesota. The Timberwolves know they have to step up on both ends to keep the Suns from tying the season series.

In the loss to the Timberwolves, the Suns surrendered a 16-point lead. Devin Booker had 44 points, but his team committed 21 turnovers, which led to 32 Minnesota points. Mike Budenhozler’s offense could get a boost from Durant, but his team needs to take care of the ball better in the rematch.

Budenholzer's much-improved defense will also be tested by the Timberwolves. The Suns have a good chance to win if they can slow down Edwards and Randle.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Suns

PG: Tyus Jones | SG: Devin Booker | SF: Ryan Dunn | PF: Kevin Durant | C: Nick Richards

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Julius Randle is averaging 16.6 points per game in January. He will also face the Suns, who have made strides on defense since November. Don Julio could fail to top his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Kevin Durant has a 25.5 (O/U) points prop against the Timberwolves. The former MVP is averaging 26.1 PPG in January and is always a threat to have a big scoring night. KD likely put up more than 25 points in the rematch.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Timberwolves are slight favorites, but the Suns have been playing better recently. Nick Richards’ addition from Charlotte has made Budenholzer’s offense more unpredictable and their defense stouter. The Suns could win to even the season series.

