Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the last of their three-game road trip at the Footprint Center against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

In the only encounter between the two teams earlier this season, the Suns were the team that came out victorious. Devin Booker scored 29 points that night to help the franchise get to a 99-96 win over the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this game after suffering a disappointing defeat to the Golden State Warriors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined to score 58 points, but their efforts proved to be short as the Warriors walked away with a 124-115 win at the Chase Center.

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, come into the game after a win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were on a tear in the game. The duo combined to score 64 points, which helped the Suns bag a 105-97 win and get to their eighth consecutive win.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 28, 10:00 PM ET [Saturday, January 29, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been an exciting team to watch this season. Their young core has been on fire and this has helped the team stay in playoff contention. During the offseason, the team also added Patrick Beverley to the side. His presence in the locker room is a great boost to everyone as he brings in a lot of positivity and experience.

Going into this game, the Timberwolves have a few injury concerns as D'Angelo Russell was injured in their last game against the Warriors. However, the team has other stars who can take the spot and provide the necessary help. The Timberwolves were looking extremely solid before their defeat to the Warriors and they will be hoping to get back there by bagging a solid win in this game on the road.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has been one of the best young stars in the league this season. His ability to make shots and pull off athletic plays makes him a special talent. In the last game against the Warriors, Edwards scored 27 points.

However, he looked short of his best from beyond the arc as he shot only 2-11 from that range. Edwards will be looking to do a better job from the three-point line in the game against the Suns. With D'Angelo Russell most probably out, the youngster will have to put in some extra yards during the game to lead the Timberwolves towards a win.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley, G - Anthony Edwards, F - Jaden McDaniels, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz

The Phoenix Suns have been in blistering form this season. They sit comfortably on top of the West and hold a 38-9 record. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been great on the backcourt.

Their presence has helped the team stay solid and the others are playing extremely well off them. The Suns have not had the services of Deandre Ayton consistently this season because of the injuries he has suffered.

Nevertheless, they have a great backup duo in JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo, who have done a great job this season. They have been sensational in the past few weeks and are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak. Phoenix will be looking to continue with the same momentum and get another win at home on Friday.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been in stellar form this season. He is averaging 25.0 PPG and 5.6 RPG for the season. The youngster has put up some impressive performances in the Suns' eight-game winning streak, including the 43 point game against the Utah Jazz. His ability to create shots and make some tough buckets in the clutch will be key for the team against a gritty Timberwolves team.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Cameron Johnson, C - Bismack Biyombo

Timberwolves vs Suns Match Prediction

The Timberwolves and the Suns are both great teams. It looks like a close encounter that could go down the wire, but the Suns are in great form and will go into the game hoping to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Suns game?

All games in the league will be streamed live on the official NBA app. The game between the Timberwolves and the Suns will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Arizona.

