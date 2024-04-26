Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (April 26)

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3rd) will face the Phoenix Suns (6th) in Target Center on Friday for the third game in the first round of the playoffs. The Timberwolves are up 2-0 in the series, winning both games on their home court.

However, the Suns are -4 point favorites to clinch the victory on their home court against the Timberwolves on Friday. The total is set at 206.5 points.

Top players props in Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns (2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3)

No. 10: Bradley Beal Made 3s, Over 1.5 (-148)

Bradley Beal has been impressive behind the arc in the regular season, draining eight threes in nine attempts against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Apart from Game 1 in which he only scored one 3-pointer, Beal has crossed the 1.5 line in all other matchups against the Timberwolves.

With the Timberwolves defense anticipated to focus on Durant and Booker in the much-needed win match for the Phoenix Suns, Beal will likely be allowed more opportunities to attempt and drain more threes.

No. 9: Anthony Edwards Points: Under 24.5 (-108)

The Phoenix Suns have found success against the Minnesota Timberwolves when they've been able to lock down Anthony Edwards' contribution. With the Suns looking to bounce back in the series, limiting Edwards would be integral.

Moreover, Edwards was limited to under 18 points in the three matchups against the Suns in the regular season, all of which concluded with the Suns winning. Edwards has only crossed the 24.5 line once in the five games against the Suns yet.

No. 8: Jusuf Nurkic Assists: Over 3.5 (-130)

The Phoenix Suns center has missed the 3.5 line just once in the five encounters against the Timberwolves this season during Game 1 of the playoff series. However, with the risk of going down 0-3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nurkic is anticipated to amp up his performance and create opportunities for Booker and Durant to take over scoring.

No. 7: Royce O'Neal Rebounds: Under 4.5 (+106)

O'Neal not scoring at all in 17 minutes of playtime during Game 2 may see his minutes being reduced for Game 3. Moreover, he has not covered the 4.5 rebound line once against the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout the season and it will likely remain so in Game 3.

No. 6: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Points: Over 8.5 (+102)

Alexander-Walker is being involved more in the series to respond to the Phoenix Suns' offensive prowess with his ability to score from inside and outside the arc.

He recorded 18 points in Game 1 and 10 points in Game 2 to clear the line three times out of five matchups against the Suns this season. Moreover, he averaged 8.0 points in the regular season against the Suns which is just shy of the line.

The Minnesota Timberwolves may require him to contribute more in the upcoming game, which makes the 8.5-point line seem modest.

No. 5: Rudy Gobert Rebounds: Under 12.5 (-115)

The former DPOY has only crossed the line once in the five games he's played against the Phoenix Suns this season. Rudy Gobert grabbed an average of 7.0 rebounds per game in their three games against the Suns in the regular season. Meanwhile, he recorded 16 rebounds in Game 1 and nine rebounds in Game 2 of the series.

No. 4: Naz Reid Points + Rebounds: Over 12.5 (-120)

Apart from Game 2 in which he was limited in his minutes, Naz Reid has cleared the 12.5 Points + Rebounds line in all other matchups against the Phoenix Suns this season. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year is anticipated to cross the line again in Game 3, being a pivotal part of the rotation in this series.

No. 3: Kevin Durant Points: Over 25.5 (-122)

Kevin Durant is known to significantly intensify his effort in the postseason and frequently puts his team on his back to clinch much-needed wins.

The two-time NBA champion put up 31 points in Game 1, however, he scored just 18 points in Game 2. With the Phoenix Suns 0-2 in the series, Durant is expected to pull through and drop a high-scoring performance.

No. 2: Devin Booker Rebounds: Under 4.5 (-145)

Booker has not cleared the 4.5 rebounds line even once against the Minnesota Timberwolves all throughout the three matchups in the regular season as well as both previous games in the playoff series. The four-time NBA All-Star registered just two rebounds in Game 1 and three boards in Game 2.

No. 1: Jaden McDaniels Rebounds: Over 4.5 (+122)

Jaden McDaniels led the Minnesota Timberwolves' winning effort in Game 2 against the Suns registering a team-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and three assists. McDaniels' playing time will likely be increased based on the performance, which gives him a better probability of clearing the line.

Along with eight rebounds rebounds in Game 2, he also grabbed six rebounds in Game 1, based on which, the line seems low. Moreover, given the odds, it would be a profitable bet to make.

