Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th December

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST

The Sacramento Kings face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, 26th December 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last Game Results

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-19): 104-113 defeat to the Golden State Warriors (23rd December)

Sacramento Kings (12-18): 104-113 defeat to the Houston Rockets (23rd December)

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened the season with a 4-1 record and the team appeared on course to make a sustained playoff push. However, they have won just six of their past 24 games - and Monday's 113-104 loss to the lowly Golden State Warriors marked an 11th consecutive loss. Karl-Anthony Towns remains a doubt to play against the Kings after missing four games with a knee injury, and head coach Ryan Saunders may opt to make some tactical changes as his team continues to struggle at both ends of the court.

Key Player - Andrew Wiggins

Andre Wiggins is enjoying the best season of his career to date

While the Timberwolves have lost 11 consecutive games, Andrew Wiggins has continued to perform well. The 24-year-old has recorded at least 18 points in each of Minnesota's defeats, and the Toronto native is currently averaging career highs in points (25.0), rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.1).

Timberwolves Predicted Lineup:

Josh Okogia, Robert Convington, Gorgui Dieng, Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Culver

Sacramento Kings Preview

After putting together an impressive run of form in mid-December, the Kings have dropped four consecutive games to slip to 12-18. Their latest defeat came following an awful first quarter showing against the Houston Rockets, and Luke Walton's side has also suffered disappointing losses to the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Offense remains an issue and only four other teams around the NBA are averaging less than Sacramento's 105.1 points per game. Walton's side is also the worst rebounding team in the entire Western Conference - although playing an out of synch Timberwolves team provides the Kings with the perfect platform to pick up a much-needed win.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Fox has performed well since returning to fitness

De'Aaron Fox has looked sharp following his return from injury last week, and the 22-year-old is currently averaging career-highs in points (18.9) and rebounds (4.2). The point guard has also recorded 53 points over his last two outings against the Rockets and Grizzlies - and he will once again lead the charge for the Kings.

Kings Predicted Lineup:

Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes, De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield

Timberwolves vs Kings Match Prediction

Both teams enter the game in poor shape, although the likely absence of Karl-Anthony Towns is likely to be enough of a factor for the Kings to secure a vital win as they look to get their season back on track.

Where to Watch Timberwolves vs Kings

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports North from 10:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.