Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, starting lineup, betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Sacramento Kings in an NBA regular season game on Saturday night. It will be their second matchup of the season.

Both teams are entering the game winning four of their last five games, even as they look to continue their winning run ahead of their Christmas breaks.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Timberwolves (21-6) play the Kings (17-10) on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will not be aired nationally but will be aired locally on Bally Sports North in Minnesota and NBC Sports California in Sacramento and streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+125) vs Kings (-150)

Spread: Timberwolves +3.0 (-110) vs Kings -3.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o233.0) vs Kings (u233.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Kings beat the Timberwolves in their first meeting, 124-111, in Minneapolis.

Both teams won four of their last five games, and they were fresh from huge wins against the LA Lakers (Timberwolves) and the Phoenix Suns (Kings).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups

Karl-Anthony Towns will miss the Timberwolves' battle against the Kings after he suffered a left knee injury against the Lakers. While it was just some soreness, the Timberwolves are taking precautions on it.

With that said, expect Kyle Anderson or Naz Reid to make the start at the power forward position for the Timberwolves, joining Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards.

The Kings are expected to start Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and De'Aaron Fox.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Key players, betting tips

Domantas Sabonis was fresh from a triple-double of 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against the Suns. His combined prop for the game (51) is way above his total so far, which is 36.5. Points Bet is projecting that he could go over 36.5 again.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is projected by Fan Duel to go under his current point prop of 29.5.

However, with Towns out, expect Edwards to up his productions to make up for his absence, so it makes sense to bet above the prop.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Kings as -150 favorites over the Timberwolves (+125 underdogs). The Kings are also -3.0 favorites over the Spurs in the spread department.

However, Towns' absence would mean one less offensive firepower for the Timberwolves, and that could favor the Kings more.

Betting for the Kings is the safer choice, but it also makes sense to bet against the spread as they look to win by a huge margin again.