Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center tonight.

The San Antonio Spurs come into this encounter on the back of their worst loss this season against the Memphis Grizzlies. On the other hand, Minnesota Timberwolves also suffered a defeat in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite mounting a mini comeback in the 4th quarter in their last game.

For San Antonio Spurs, Thursday nights encounter against the Minnesota Timberwolves will provide an opportunity for Gregg Popovich's team to end their losing streak of 2 games.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, 8:30 PM ET. (Thursday 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Minnesota Timberwolves Review

Despite grabbing the first pick in this season's NBA draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves appear disoriented, sitting at the last spot in western conference with a 5-15 record. Their slump started following an injury to their big man-Karl Anthony Towns, rendering him out for an extended period of time.

In Kat's absence, D'Angelo Russell will again be expected to shoulder much of the scoring burden. It will also be very important for the 24-year-old to get support from his teammates as the Timberwolves look to get back to winning ways.

San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

Rookie Anthony Edwards is gradually getting in the groove with Malik Beasley also stepping-up his game. The task at hand on Thursday night will not be an easy one for Minnesota Timberwolves side that is 2nd last in offensive rating and 23rd in Defensive efficiency.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

Apart from the absence of Karl Anthony Towns, the bigger worry for Minnesota Timberwolves should be the production from D'Angelo Russell. The young star point-guard has averaged just 19 points this season, with around 5 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

So for Minnesota Timberwolves to turn their season around, Russell will have to show up with big performances on consistent basis. That plus the return of Kat in coming weeks, could give Ryan Saunders' men some much needed positive momentum.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Ed Davis

San Antonio Spurs Review

The San Antonio Spurs currently sit at the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a 11-10 record. The team has struggled to find consistency all season, usually winning and losing matches in a bunch.

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs suffered the heavist defeat of their season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. A valiant effort by Keldon Johnson, who erupted for 25 pts and 10 rebounds also couldn't help them win as there wasn't much help from others on the squad.

The veterans - Lamarcus Aldridge,Patty Mills, Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan- haven't performed to the best of their abilities leaving San Antonio Spurs struggling at the 10th spot. However, a decent production by promising youngsters on the roster coupled with DeRozan's talent could pack a surprise to revive their post-season hopes.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is the offensive cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs, with inspirations of making a deep playoff run. The 31 year old is yet to deliver his peak performance as he currently averages 19.5 PPG with around 5 rebounds and 6 assists, making 48.8% FGs.

With his offensive prowess, DeRozan is expected to set the tone for San Antonio Spurs' attack. It is evident that the 4-time all-star needs support, but will need to increase his production on a nightly basis to meet Gregg Popovich's expectations.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F K. Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

Timberwolves vs Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will be desperately looking to end their 2-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. With some key players injured on their roster, D'Angelo Russell crew appeat to lack the talent needed to compete against the offensive firepower of Spurs.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Spurs

The match-up between Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs can be viewed on local Fox Sports Network, while the same can be live-streamed on NBA League Pass.