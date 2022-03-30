Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors in a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 30. In the only previous matchup between the two teams this season, the Raptors won 103-91.

The Timberwolves are coming off a disappointing 112-134 loss to the Boston Celtics. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and contributed five rebounds and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns also chipped in with 19 points, but their efforts went in vain. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined to score 65 points to lead the Celtics to a win.

Meanwhile, the Raptors were able to secure a thrilling 115-112 win in overtime against the shorthanded Celtics on Monday. Pascal Siakam starred with 40 points and 13 rebounds while shooting at 58.6% efficiency. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby contributed 14 points apiece.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, Mar. 30, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, Mar. 31; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics

The Timberwolves (43-33) have been one of the most improved teams this season.

After finishing 13th last year, not many expected the Timberwolves to play the way they have this season. They are currently seventh in the West and are only two games behind the Denver Nuggets (45-31) and the Utah Jazz (45-31), who occupy the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

With six games left to go, the Timberwolves have a chance to finish in the top six and advance to the playoffs without playing the play-in tournament. They will play against the likes of the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls in their remaining games.

Against the Raptors, the Timberwolves will look to return to winning ways, as every win matters now.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell; G - Patrick Beverley; F - Anthony Edwards; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; C - Karl - Anthony Towns.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns

After starting the season slowly, the Toronto Raptors (43-32) picked up pace to put themselves in playoff contention.

They are currently sixth in the East and are only one game behind the Chicago Bulls (44-32). The Raptors are in good form and will fancy their chances of finishing in the top 5 in the East.

Pascal Siakam has played well, contributing at both ends of the floor and is also their main scorer. The 27-year-old is going to be key for the Raptors in their run to the playoffs, as he has postseason experience.

Against the Timberwolves, the Raptors will need to play well to continue their winning ways.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves 43-33 +120 Over 229.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110] Toronto Raptors 43-32 -140 Under 229.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110]

The Raptors are favored to win this game because of the exceptional form they are in. They have had multiple players who have stepped up this season, making them a tough team to beat.

Although both the Timberwolves and the Raptors have similar records, the latter have the added advantage of playing at home. That is why the oddsmakers have given the Raptors the higher odds to come out victorious.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are first in the league in terms of points score per game (115.4). The Timberwolves have a 45-31 record in terms of over and under this season. The Timberwolves are 5-5 record on the road in their last 10 games.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are on a three-game winning streak. The Raptors are 6-4 in their last 10 games at home. Pascal Siakam is averaging 29.2 points per game in his last five outings.

Timberwolves vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Timberwolves and the Raptors have fared well this season. However, considering the superior form they are in and home advantage, the Raptors could win this game.

The Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games against the Timberwolves.

The Raptors have gone under the total in six of their last eight meetings against the Timberwolves.

The Raptors have a 20-16 record at home, while the Timberwolves are 18-20 on the road.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Raptors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Timberwolves and the Raptors will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports North and TSN Network.

