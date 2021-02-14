Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in an intriguing 2020-21 NBA season fixture.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit at last place in the West, currently have the worst record in the NBA (6-20) and are experiencing a dismal season.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, have been very inconsistent this year. However, they are still on course to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs, as they currently sit 8th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Match details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, February 15th 5.30 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled massively this season due to injuries, although they were boosted by the return of main man Karl-Anthony Towns against the LA Clippers. The big man tested positive for the Coronavirus on January 13th and was out for nearly a month.

Coach Ryan Saunders will be hoping KAT can put up a solid performance to lead his side to a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors. However, the Wolves will be without the services of D'Angelo Russell for the third straight game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have registered just two wins in their last ten outings. They will take heart from the fact that most of the defeats were closely contested and by a single digit margin.

They have also been hindered by Karl-Anthony Towns' absence for the majority of the season. Prior to his COVID diagnosis, KAT had spent most of the opening month on the sidelines due to a dislocated wrist.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns

In their recent loss to the Hornets, KAT was balling for the Minnesota Timberwolves as the center registered 25 points and claimed 8 rebounds. His return has been a big boost for the struggling Wolves, who started the season aiming for a playoff berth.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best players in the league and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to show why he deserves to be in that bracket. If KAT gets the right kind of support, the Minnesota Timberwolves could finally grab their 7th victory of the season.

Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference despite being below .500 (12-14 record). The 2019 champions have been largely inconsistent throughout this season. But after a dismal start, in which they won just 2 of their first 6 games, the Raptors have improved significantly.

Forward OG Anunoby, after missing nine straight games for the Raptors, is listed as questionable to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nick Nurse will be hoping Anunoby makes his return and boosts Toronto's chances of winning the game with Anthony Towns back for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the paint.

The Toronto Raptors were blown out by the Celtics in their last game (120-106) and will be hoping they can bounce back against a struggling team.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet had an off night in the scoring department in his last game and will be hoping he can get back to business as usual against the Minnesota Timberwolves. VanVleet has played well this season and has made valuable contributions to the Raptors' recovery from their nightmare start to the season.

With stars Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry finding form, if VanVleet can perform as well, the Toronto Raptors will be difficult to deal with for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fred VanVleet has four 30-point games in 24 games this season after notching four such games in his first 231 career games entering 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/FQdpPVTkGt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F Pascal Siakam, F Norman Powell, C Aron Baynes

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Match Prediction

On paper, the Toronto Raptors look much stronger than the Minnesota Timberwolves. With D'Angelo Russell not featuring, it is a bonus for the Raptors and something they should capitalize on.

The Timberwolves, however, haven't gone down easily in recent weeks, and the Raptors do have to show respect where it's due. If VanVleet, Lowry and Siakam all score big, the Raptors should be able to win the game with ease.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Raptors?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors will be telecast on SN and Fox Sports North. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.