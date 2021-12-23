Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, travel to Utah to take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, as this is an enticing clash between two Western Conference teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record, having won just four of their last six games. However, they find themselves less than three games behind fifth seed Los Angeles Clippers. Karl-Anthony Towns has had an incredible season thus far as the big man is currently averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds on better than 42% shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are sitting pretty as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 21-9 record. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are four games behind the leaders Phoenix Suns. The Utah Jazz are led by Donovan Mitchell as the superstar guard is averaging 25 points and 5 assists while shooting the ball better than 45% from the field.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell celebrates with minority owner Alex Rodriguez

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without the services of Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, and Jarred Vanderbilt, as all three have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19. Taurean Prince and Josh Okogie are also unavailable for head coach Chris Finch as they continue to be in health and safety protocols. Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell are being monitored on a day-to-day basis and will in all likelihood be game time decisions.

Player Status Reason Patrick Beverley Out Covid-19 Anthony Edwards Out Covid-19 Josh Okogie Out Covid-19 Jarred Vanderbilt Out Covid-19 Taurean Prince Out Covid-19 Naz Reid questionable calf Jaylen Nowell questionable thumb

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz

Unlike the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz nearly have a clean bill of health for this game. Only Udoka Azubuike is out for this game after he suffered an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago and has been sidelined ever since. Miye Oni is also suffering from ankle issues and is being observed on a day-to-day basis by the Utah Jazz.

Player Status Reason Miye Oni questionable Ankle Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

With Patrick Beverley out, the backcourt will be manned by D'Angelo Russell and Leandro Bolmaro, while the frontcourt will be taken care off by Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley. The big man in this lineup will be Karl-Anthony Towns.

Utah Jazz

Unlike the Timberwolves, the Jazz can field their strongest team with Donovan Mitchell and Mike Concley sharing the backcourt. The forwards in this lineup will be Bojan Bogdonovic and Royce O'Neale, with the big man being Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: Leandro Bolmaro; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Jaden McDaniels; Power Forward: Malik Beasley; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 0 votes so far