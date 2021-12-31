×
Create
Notifications

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz
Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 31, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Preview

The shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves face an uphill task as they take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Friday.

The Timberwolves are among the few teams severely affected by covid protocols. They also had to play a game without any of their starters last week. Patrick Beverley was the only starter to play for the side in their previous outing against the New York Knicks. The T'Wolves fought well despite the adversity of playing without key players but lost the tie 88-96.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Utah: https://t.co/nXBCUlbRws

Meanwhile, the Jazz are on a dominant run. They have won their last five matches in a row. The Portland Trail Blazers were the latest team to cave against Donovan Mitchell and Co., as Utah won the tie 120-105.

📹| 6 guys in double figures, Hassan & Rudy with double-doubles, and a season-high 21 points for Ocho ⤵️#TakeNote https://t.co/Bsgk7yZaHA

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves injury report features eight players. Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, McKinley Wright IV, Chris Silva and Rayjon Tucker are all sidelined.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Anthony Edwards

Questionable

Return to competition reconditioning

Jarred Vanderbilt

Questionable

Return to competition reconditioning

Taurean Prince

Questionable

Return to competition reconditioning

Karl-Anthony Towns

Out 

Covid protocols

D’Angelo Russell

Out

Covid protocols

McKinley Wright IV

Out 

Covid protocols

Chris Silva

Out 

Not with the team

Rayjon Tucker

Out 

Not with the team

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have four players on their injury report. Joe Ingles is listed as questionable, while Udoka Azubuike, Mike Conley and Eric Paschall are ruled out.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Joe Ingles

Questionable

Low back strain

Mike Conley

Out

Rest

Eric Paschall

Out

Personal reasons

Udoka Azubuike

Out 

Ankle sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely make a few changes to their lineup with Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt testing out of covid protocols. Edwards will likely partner Patrick Beverley on the backcourt, while Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nathan Knight will complete the rest of the lineup.

Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz could start Joe Ingles if he is available alongside Donovan Mitchell on the backcourt. If Ingles is ruled out, Jordan Clarkson will likely get a start. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic will complete the rest of the lineup.

If Clarkson starts off the bench, he will likely play the most minutes among the reserves along with Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards; Small Forward - Malik Beasley; Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt; Center - Nathan Knight.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी