Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves face an uphill task as they take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Friday.

The Timberwolves are among the few teams severely affected by covid protocols. They also had to play a game without any of their starters last week. Patrick Beverley was the only starter to play for the side in their previous outing against the New York Knicks. The T'Wolves fought well despite the adversity of playing without key players but lost the tie 88-96.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are on a dominant run. They have won their last five matches in a row. The Portland Trail Blazers were the latest team to cave against Donovan Mitchell and Co., as Utah won the tie 120-105.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves injury report features eight players. Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, McKinley Wright IV, Chris Silva and Rayjon Tucker are all sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Edwards Questionable Return to competition reconditioning Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Return to competition reconditioning Taurean Prince Questionable Return to competition reconditioning Karl-Anthony Towns Out Covid protocols D’Angelo Russell Out Covid protocols McKinley Wright IV Out Covid protocols Chris Silva Out Not with the team Rayjon Tucker Out Not with the team

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have four players on their injury report. Joe Ingles is listed as questionable, while Udoka Azubuike, Mike Conley and Eric Paschall are ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Joe Ingles Questionable Low back strain Mike Conley Out Rest Eric Paschall Out Personal reasons Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely make a few changes to their lineup with Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt testing out of covid protocols. Edwards will likely partner Patrick Beverley on the backcourt, while Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nathan Knight will complete the rest of the lineup.

Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz could start Joe Ingles if he is available alongside Donovan Mitchell on the backcourt. If Ingles is ruled out, Jordan Clarkson will likely get a start. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic will complete the rest of the lineup.

If Clarkson starts off the bench, he will likely play the most minutes among the reserves along with Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards; Small Forward - Malik Beasley; Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt; Center - Nathan Knight.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

