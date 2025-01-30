The Utah Jazz host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Timberwolves previously went 2-0 against the Jazz in their 2023-24 season series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz game details and odds

The Timberwolves-Jazz matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North around Minnesota and KJZZ in Utah. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-286) vs Jazz (+250)

Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5) vs Jazz (+7.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o224.5) / -110 (u224.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference with a 26-21 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Phoenix Suns 121-113 on the road on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to victory with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are last in the West and second-last overall with a 10-35 record. They have won just one of their previous 10 outings and are dealing with a seven-game losing streak after suffering a 114-103 road loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Collin Sexton led their losing effort with 30 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Minnesota will be without Donte DiVincenzo, Jesse Edwards, Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr. for the upcoming matchup. They will likely use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C).

Meanwhile, Utah will be without Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks. John Collins, Johnny Juzang and Walker Kessler are questionable to play, and their participation will be a game-time decision.

The Jazz are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Isaiah Collier (PG), Collin Sexton (SG), Lauri Markkanen (SF), John Collins (PF) and Walker Kessler (C).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Julius Randle is expected to record under 21.5 points in the contest. He's averaging 18.9 points this season and has also crossed the mark just once in his previous 10 outings.

Collin Sexton could record over 22.5 points + rebounds. While he's averaging under this season, he has crossed the line in nine of his last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz Prediction

Given the momentum of the Timberwolves and the Jazz's lack of it, Minnesota is expected to clinch a convincing road victory against Utah on Thursday.

