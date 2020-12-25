Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Saturday, December 26th, 8 PM CT (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a great opening night with Karl Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russel, and rookie Anthony Edwards all putting up major points to led their team to victory over the Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz had a blowout victory in their first game over the Trail Blazers with notable performances from Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and their bench. After wins in their opening games, the two teams will be looking to upset the other and continue their winning streak.

Click here to check out the complete 2020-21 NBA Schedule.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Advertisement

Things seem to be falling in place for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their opening game showed us what the team could be in the future. It was a well-run offense with proper screening and plenty of pick and rolls. The spotlight was on the No. 1 pick in this year's draft Anthony Edwards who balled out 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 25 minutes of play.

The beginning of something special for @theantedwards_🐺 pic.twitter.com/MxSCbqaP7W — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 24, 2020

Malik Beasley, who signed a long-term contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason, also proved his worth, scoring 23 points in just 27 minutes. What was surprising was D'Angelo Russell coming off the bench. The one-time All-Star was expected to start the game but came off the bench playing 33 minutes and putting up 16 points with 4 assists to end the game.

Key Player - Karl Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Karl Anthony Towns had a terrific performance to start the season. He dominated with 22 points, 7 assists, and 11 rebounds, leading his team to the first win of their campaign. After having a terrible season last year, he will be hoping to return to all-star form and get his team back into playoff contention.

Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting lineup

Karl Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russel, Malik Beasley, Josh Okegie, Anthony Edwards.

Utah Jazz Preview

Fresh off blowing out Damian Lillard and Co., the Utah Jazz will be hoping to extend their winning streak to two. The Jazz handed out a major contract extension to Donavan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert just before the start of the season, thus solidifying the core for their future.

The Utah Jazz have one of the most talented young players and arguably the best defensive player in the league in the same team in Mitchell and Gobert, respectively, who showed what they could do, putting up 20 points each to start their season. Their bench also performed exceptionally we with Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, and Derrick Favours, each scoring in double figures.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz handed Rudy Gobert a 5-year 205 million dollar extension that will keep him with the team until the 2024-25 season. The two-time defensive player of the year is one of the best defenders in the league right now, but his offense is still sub-par.

He showed some offensive flair putting up 20 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field to start the season, all while being defensively solid and grabbing 17 rebounds. Against the Timberwolves, he will be the key to stopping Towns from getting major points while being a force on the offensive block too.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanović.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz match prediction

The Timberwolves are on the rise and have started their season with great performances from its players, but the Utah Jazz are the much better team, and we could be seeing another blowout win from them. Nonetheless, a great performance from KAT may turn the tide and earn them an upset victory over Utah.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz?

The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports North. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.

Read Also: How much is the NBA League Pass?