Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Utah Jazz for the second of back-to-back encounters on Monday in Utah, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with Minnesota winning both previous encounters. The Timberwolves beat the Jazz 119-100 in their previous meeting on Saturday.

The Timberwolves (46-21) are third in the Western Conference and are riding a two-game winning streak having won six of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Jazz (29-38) are fourth-last in the Western Conference winning three of their last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Heading into the second of their back-to-back matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to replicate their on-road success.

Saturday's game saw Anthony Edwards lead the charge for the Timberwolves with his double-double performance of 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Mike Conley added 25 points to the win.

On the other hand, Colin Sexton led the Jazz's losing effort with 22 points, two rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal.

The Timberwolves have five players on their injury report: Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson, and Monte Morris are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark are listed out for the game.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is expected to use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Kyle Anderson (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C).

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have two players on their injury report: Jordan Clarkson is listed as out. Lauri Markkanen is questionable for the game, and his involvement will be a game-time decision.

Coach Will Hardy will likely use a starting lineup of Keyonte George (PG), Kris Dunn (SG), Lauri Markkanen (SF), Taylor Hendricks (PF) and John Collins (C).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are anticipated to repeat their previous success and go 3-0 against the Utah Jazz in their regular season series.

The Timberwolves clinched the win against the Jazz on Saturday even without Rudy Gobert, and if the center is cleared for the upcoming game, it would further tip the odds in Minnesota's favor.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-350) vs Jazz (+280)

Spread: Timberwolves -8 (-110) vs Jazz +8 (-110)

Total (O/U): -108 (o222.5) / -112 (u222.5)

Betting on the Timberwolves to cover the spread would be a safe one to make. Minnesota has secured the win 20 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -311 or shorter on the moneyline. Moreover, the Jazz have dropped four of the past five games while covering just once in the past four contests.