Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena for a 2021-22 NBA game on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves have been in solid recent form, winning seven of their last eight games. They defeated the Indiana Pacers 100-98 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Wizards are coming off a 99-116 loss against the San Antonio Spurs, their fifth defeat in their eight games.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 1st; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 2nd; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have rediscovered their mojo in style over the last two weeks. Their big three, comprising Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, have been in top form during this stretch.

They produced the goods in their last game as well. Towns scored a team-high 32 points, while Edwards and Russell contributed with 21 apiece to help the T'Wolves rally back to win the game. They were down by as many as 13 points midway through the third quarter.

KAT- 32 pts. / 8 reb. / 2 ast.

DLo - 21 pts. / 8 reb. / 11 ast.

Ant - 21 pts. / 9 reb. / 5 ast. / 3 stl.

Naz Reid - 13 pts. / 2 reb / 1 ast. / 1 blk. make that five straight wins at home.KAT- 32 pts. / 8 reb. / 2 ast.DLo - 21 pts. / 8 reb. / 11 ast.Ant - 21 pts. / 9 reb. / 5 ast. / 3 stl.Naz Reid - 13 pts. / 2 reb / 1 ast. / 1 blk. https://t.co/X3BSlRxQbV

The Timberwolves have fought hard to earn each of their last seven victories. They have adapted well to in-game situations, and will need to do more of the same against the Washington Wizards in a tricky away fixture.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns in action during the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves game

Karl-Anthony Towns has led the Minnesota Timberwolves impressively with efficient performances. The T'Wolves big is averaging 23.2 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting on 51/44/80 splits. Towns will have his work cut out against the Washington Wizards, though.

The 26-year-old will have to continue making a difference scoring-wise, and also do an equally effective job in defense. The Wizards have scored most of their points from inside the arc. As Minnesota's man in the middle, Towns will have to be on his toes to track Washington's offensive schemes, and stop them from having an impact at that end.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Josh Okogie | F - Taurean Prince | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have struggled to stay consistent on the road, and are 6-6 away from home. The Wizards will look to make the most of playing on their homecourt when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit them on Wednesday. They have a successful 7-2 record playing at the Capital One Arena this season.

Washington have had plenty of defensive collapses in several games recently. The same happened against the Spurs in their previous outing. Bradley Beal and co conceded 72 points in the paint against their opponents in that contest. They were outscored 71-48 in the second half alone, despite leading by six points.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been producing dominant performances down the stretch recently. The Washington Wizards will have to keep that in mind and play with high-intensity, coming out of half-time.

Key Player - Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell in action during the New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards game.

Montrezl Harrell had a rare quiet game in his previous outing against the San Antonio Spurs. The 6' 8" center scored only six points on three of seven shooting. Harrell is having a terrific year otherwise. He is averaging 16.1 points per game on 64.1% field goal shooting.

The former LA Lakers big will have to rediscover his form soon, though, as the Washington Wizards struggle to score when he isn't firing on all cylinders. Harrell will be up against Karl-Anthony Towns in this game. He will have to try and limit Towns from having an impact, as the Timberwolves rely heavily on production from their All-Star center.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Timberwolves vs Wizards Match Prediction

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards look like evenly matched teams on paper. The contest between them could very well go down to the wire. As mentioned earlier, the Wizards may have an advantage, though, as they are playing at home. Considering the same, Washington could win this clash on Tuesday.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Wizards?

Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Washington will televise the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards. Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

