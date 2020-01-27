More details emerge on other passengers onboard Kobe Bryant's helicopter that crashed

27 Jan 2020, 15:45 IST

A total of nine passengers were reported to be onboard Kobe Bryant's helicopter that crashed on Sunday

New details have emerged about the identities of the passengers onboard the Kobe Bryant helicopter that crashed earlier today. A report from ESPN says that John Altobelli was among the victims of the crash on Sunday morning. His wife, Keri and his 13-year-old daughter Alyssa were also part of the helicopter crash, as confirmed by ESPN. The LA County Sheriff had mentioned earlier that as per the carrier's manifest a total of nine people were on board.

Today at 0947am, @LHSLASD assisted @LACOFD with a Helicopter Crash near the @CityofCalabasas. All we can confirm at the moment is 9 people were on board. No one survived. We at @LASDHQ offer our condolences to those families affected. @NTSB & @FAANews are on scene & investigating pic.twitter.com/IqSIeqzZbl — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 26, 2020

Christina Mauser, who was the assistant coach for an Orange County Private Elementary School basketball team, was also killed in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing and we are likely to uncover the identities of the remaining passengers soon.

The carrier was a Sikorsky S-76B and it was said to be flying in foggy conditions in the morning. They were headed to a basketball game in which Gianna Bryant (Kobe's daughter) and Alyssa Altobelli were participating in. This is certainly a massive loss for the whole sporting fraternity.

Kobe Bryant's legacy

Kobe Bryant was one of those players who touched lives across the globe and his influence was not just restricted to the game of basketball. He was a global icon who spoke multiple languages.

The entire basketball fraternity poured in with tributes that honored Kobe and his daughter. NBA teams like the San Antonio Spurs who faced off against the Toronto Raptors purposely took 24 second shot-clock violation in honor of the former Los Angeles Lakers legend. His five championships with the LA based team is forever etched in basketball history.

