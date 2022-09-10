Who has the most clutch plays of all time? Looking at the most playoff game-winning buzzer beaters in NBA

The NBA has never witnessed LeBron James and Michael Jordan on opposite ends and never will. The two superstars have always been at the top of their games, dominating their respective eras.

Any conversation between the two ends in playoff territory, given how they consistently made the postseason. Although Jordan has a better winning percentage, James has made more game-winning buzzer beaters. James leads that category by a healthy margin, with five game-winning buzzer beaters. Jordan has three.

NBAStatGuy @NBAStatGuy_



5 - LeBron

——————

3 - MJ

2 - Pierce

2 - West

2 - Dame

2 - Jo Jo White

1 - 35 players



There have been 51 playoff buzzer-beaters in NBA history. LeBron has 10% of those and as much as any other two players combined.



Looking at LeBron James’ game-winning buzzer beaters in the playoffs

#5 2018 NBA playoffs vs. Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at home with a 2-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors. While the game was progressing in favor of the Cavs, Kyle Lowry started giving them some problems in the fourth.

The scores were level with eight seconds left on the clock, with no timeouts left. LeBron James dribbled the length of the floor and threw up a floater in the nick of time. A banked shot put the Cavaliers ahead 105-103, and gave them a 3-0 lead.

#4 2018 NBA playoffs vs. Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena, with the first-round series tied 2-2. The game went back-and-forth with three seconds left on the clock. Jeff Green inbounded the ball to LeBron James, who took two dribbles and fired up a 3 – putting the Cavaliers ahead 98-95.

James concluded the game with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He also made a couple of big plays toward the end. Prior to the buzzer beater, James had blocked an attempt by Victor Oladipo to keep the scores level.

#3 2015 NBA playoffs vs. Chicago Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to find shooting consistency against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. James managed to put up 25 points, but shot only 33%, including 14.3% from beyond the arc. However, he came up clutch in the final moments of the game.

The score was tied at 84 when James sprung up for a corner catch-and-shoot attempt, making it as the buzzer went off. The crucial shot helped the Cavaliers win 86-84 and make up for the home game they had lost earlier. The Cavs went on to win the series in six games.

#2 2013 NBA playoffs vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James and the Miami Heat had a relatively easy road to the Eastern Conference finals, beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. However, they were aware that the Indiana Pacers were not going to be an easy team to beat.

James took charge from the tipoff in Game 1. He recorded a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the 103-102 victory. In fact, James was the one who delivered the victory, driving into the lane to make a buzzer-beating bucket. The series went on until Game 7 and the Heat were crowned conference champions at home.

#1 2009 NBA playoffs vs. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic took Game 1 of the series by a one-point margin, but now it was the Cavaliers’ turn. LeBron James and his team came out stronger on defense, but with just one second left, Orlando led 95-93.

James had missed two of his previous 3-point attempts, but pulled up with hardly any room to make a tough buzzer-beater 3. James recorded 35 points, four rebounds and five assists in the game, while shooting an efficient 52.2%.

