Multiplatinum recording artist had rejected $2 million offer to DJ for Michael Jordan: "I wanna meet him as a fan"

International rap icon Snoop Dogg is a huge fan of NBA legend and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan so much so that he turned down a $2 million offer to DJ just to meet Jordan.

Content creator Frank Michael Smith shared the same on Twitter, citing an interview Snoop did in an episode of Impaulsive, the podcast of YouTuber/pro boxer and former Disney star Jake Paul. The post details how the multiplatinum recording artist rejected a $2-million appearance fee for a chance to meet Michael Jordan.

Snoop shared:

“I don’t wanna meet him like I’m out there DJing. … I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss.”

He went on to say that he has a lot of respect and admiration for the basketball GOAT and would love to sit down and talk with him. Among the questions he would have asked “His Airness” are:

“Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this?”

“Can I get a picture with you?”

“You wanna smoke a blunt?”

Check out Smith’s Twitter post below:

Alas, the supposed meeting did not materialize, and to this day Snoop is looking forward to meeting and conversing with Jordan.

Snoop hopes that the Chicago Bulls great would get the chance to catch the episode of the Impaulsive podcast for their long-awaited meeting to finally happen.

Snoop is one of the top selling rap artists in history, having sold at least 35 million albums. He has also dipped his hands in other ventures, doing movies and television too.

Michael Jordan once encouraged a fan to win $1 million: "Great shot, kid”

NBA legend Michael Jordan has been known for his winning mindset and wants the people around him to develop one. That was in full display on Apr. 14, 1993 in a Chicago Bulls home game when he celebrated and encouraged a fan to drain a $1 million three-quarter court shot.

Fan Dan Calhoun, then a 23-year-old office supply sales man, was tasked to drain a three-quarter court shot for a hefty prize of $1 million.

After some time psyching himself up, Calhoun took his spot and sized up the range. He then went for it, calmly sinking the shot to send the whole crowd at the Chicago Stadium into collective celebration.

Among those who congratulated Calhoun on the court was a very happy Jordan, who said to him:

"Great shot, kid.”

Watch the million-dollar shot below:

Interestingly, there were initial disputes about whether Calhoun would get paid, as it was not immediately known if the company that had insured the event would deliver on its promise.

A statement on it was released, which partly read:

"It is unclear at this time whether the company that insured the event will pay on the policy..."

However, through the help of Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, Michael Jordan and other sponsors, Calhoun did get paid, giving the episode a happy ending.

