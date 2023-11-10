"My brother, what are you doing?": Stephen A. Smith perplexed by $10 million worth Jeezy's statement to Nia Long about infidelity

Popular media sports personality Stephen A. Smith gave another hot take on the recent episode of his TV program. The focus of his talk was rapper Jeezy, whose statement on infidelity he had a different opinion to.

Jeezy recently interviewed actress Nia Long. Among the topics they discussed about was the recent breakups they had with their respective partners and how they have been coping with it.

Long was with current Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka for more than a decade. They went their separate ways in December 2022 following his alleged affair with a female co-worker while coaching the Boston Celtics.

During his conversation with Long, Jeezy, who has a net worth of $10 million, mentioned that for him a “real black man” does not cheat on his partner. Stephen A. Smith, though, disagreed, saying that while what the rapper said was ideal, it was not necessarily true.

He explained that men, being “physical creatures” are attracted to what they see and prone to gravitating towards it. The “First Take” host said:

“My issue is this brother Jeezy, and again, I am a fan my brother, what are you doing? Respectfully bro, I mean did you sit down and have a conversation with Oprah and then tell us. I mean have you went to therapy with three female therapists, and they just turned you …”

“I mean what's up? What's up Jez? Real brothers don't cheat? I'm not gonna use the nword. Real brothers don't cheat? Yeah they do. Yeah man, they do. I mean what the hell's going on here?”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 3:20:

Jeezy recently got divorced with his wife of two years Jeannie Mai, over irreconcilable differences. Long and Udoka, meanwhile, are engaged in a custody battle over their 12-year-old son following their separation.

Stephen A. Smith, for his part, has never been married but has two children.

Stephen A. Smith discloses his top 5 all-time NBA players

Stephen A. Smith recently revealed his top five all-time NBA players. In making his choices, he highlighted what the players brought to the table in further elevating the NBA and the game of basketball in general.

He made his selections known in a special episode of “First Take.” Stephen A. Smith put Michael Jordan at No. 1. Followed by LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson in that order.

Smith’s TV partner Shannon Sharpe tried to prod him to put James at No. 1 instead of Jordan, but he was firm on his stand:

“No. 1? The one and only Michael Jordan. An assassin the likes of we've never seen, the greatest in history., Michael Jeffery Jordan."