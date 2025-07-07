"My girlfriend!" - Bronny James melts after Parker Whitfield shines with summer glow-up in adorable new photos

Bronny James couldn’t hide his emotions after girlfriend Parker Whitfield gave fans a peek into her sun-soaked summer. On the same day the Lakers guard impressed with a strong performance in a Summer League win over the Miami Heat, Whitfield stole some of the spotlight with a glowing photo dump that captured her summer bliss.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Whitfield shared a series of 12 stunning photos, soaking in the sunshine during what looked like a dreamy getaway. From lounging poolside to snapping carefree selfies, Bronny’s girlfriend radiated vacation vibes and effortless charm.

"My summer so far," Whitfield wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bronny James didn’t waste any time expressing how he felt about Parker Whitfield’s stunning summer photos. The Lakers guard dropped a simple yet powerful two-word comment that perfectly captured his admiration for his girlfriend’s radiant look.

"My girlfriend!" Bronny commented.

(Image Credit: Parker Whitfield/Instagram)

As for Bronny and Whitfield’s relationship, the exact moment their romance began remains unclear. However, fans first caught wind of their connection during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Whitfield was seen traveling with Bronny and his family. She was spotted several times in the stands, enthusiastically cheering on Bronny's dad LeBron James and Team USA.

Ad

Bronny James shines in Summer League season debut

Before taking to Instagram to show love for his girlfriend Parker Whitfield, Bronny James was back in action for the LA Lakers in a Summer League matchup. The former USC guard made his season debut in the competition after sitting out Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Expand Tweet

Although his minutes were limited, Bronny made a strong impression, helping the Lakers cruise to a 103-83 win at Chase Center. In just 10:32 of playing time, the rookie guard dropped 10 points on 3-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also added two rebounds, one steal and converted both of his free throw attempts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More