"My whole world was deflated": Michael Jordan once shattered a young Raja Bell's shoe dreams

Air Jordan might be one of the most popular shoe brands around the world. When it comes to an NBA court, though, only an exclusive set of players are allowed to wear the brand on game days.

Team Jordan comrpises some of the NBA's top stars and budding young talent. Unless you're part of Team Jordan, wearing the Jordan brand on gameday is a strict no-no.

Former NBA player Raja Bell revealed that he found out about the restriction on wearing Jordan's the hard way. That was when he was told that he couldn't wear the sneaker for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bell noted how Michael Jordan's rule left him feeling like his 'whole world was deflated.'

“I come into the league; I’m on a 10-day (contract), right?” Bell said on the Feb. 11, 2021, episode," Raja said on an episode of the 'Real One's' podcast.

"I cop my own pair of 16s. We’re wearing that Sixers’ alternate blue uni in Orlando. … So, I bought my own 16s, took the removable top off of them. They have the blue toe; all white, blue sides, blue toe. I am crispy, bro, national TV.'”

However, Bell was then informed that he would be unable to wear the shoes for the game by the equipment manager.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? I bought these; they’re my shoes,’” Bell said. “He said, ‘Bro unless you’re Team Jordan, you cannot wear those.’ And my whole world was deflated.”

Bell is unlikely to be the only player to have found out about this restriction after making it to the NBA. However, for the Jordan brand, keeping the sneaker exclusive on gameday is a smart business move.

Luka Doncic re-signs with Jordan brand

One of the biggest names on the Jordan Brand's roster is Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks star's 'Luka 1s' is a big hit worldwide, and the 'Luka 2s' recently became available.

Following the success of the partnership, Doncic has extended his contract with Jordan until 2029, as reported by Marc Stein.

"Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand, according to industry sources," Stein wrote.

"The deal, sources say, will continue Doncic run as a leading face for the shoe powerhouse through 2029. The Slovenian has achieved All-Star and All-NBA status in each of the past four seasons with the Mavericks and became Jordan Brand's first European born-and-raised signature athlete in 2019."

If Doncic's sneakers continue to sell at an impressive rate, there's no reason why his deal with Jordan won't continue beyond his new contract.

Doncic is currently with the Slovenian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he has impressed. He has helped his team reach the quarterfinals, where they face Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

