×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Boston Celtics would have to give up to trade for Anthony Davis

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
68   //    01 Dec 2018, 22:38 IST

Anthony Davis has spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis has spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans

It was reported earlier this week that New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is open to joining the Boston Celtics. However, competition for the 25-year-old's signature is likely to be intense over the coming months, as the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have all been linked with trading for the 5-time NBA All-Star.

There are no guarantees that Davis will move this season, as the center would have to request a trade, and this seems unlikely due to the player's close bond with the city of New Orleans. Nevertheless, anything is possible in the NBA, and the Celtics are better equipped than any other team to make a trade.

If the Celtics are able to pull off an incredible move for Davis, the franchise will have to give up a lot of players, and here are three of the most notable.

#3 Terry Rozier

Rozier has started just once for the Celtics this season
Rozier has started just once for the Celtics this season

The Pelicans lost starting point guard Rajon Rondo during the 2018 off-season, so the franchise will want a new guard as part of any trade for Davis. Terry Rozier is currently earning just $3,050,389 this season, making him an attractive option for the Pelicans.

Rozier is just 24 years old, and the young point-guard offers a potentially huge upside. 'Scary Terry' is reportedly disappointed with his current playtime in Boston, so a trade would be beneficial to both the Pelicans and the player himself.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Kyrie Irving
Elliott T
ANALYST
Reports: Boston Celtics clear favorites to sign Anthony...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis due to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 4 Best trade destinations for Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Anthony Davis will end up at the Lakers,...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Lakers and Celtics among 5 Teams interested...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the Boston Celtics need to...
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Anthony Davis wants to join LeBron James in Los...
RELATED STORY
DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 3
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: LeBron James vs Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us