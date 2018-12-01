NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Boston Celtics would have to give up to trade for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans

It was reported earlier this week that New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is open to joining the Boston Celtics. However, competition for the 25-year-old's signature is likely to be intense over the coming months, as the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have all been linked with trading for the 5-time NBA All-Star.

There are no guarantees that Davis will move this season, as the center would have to request a trade, and this seems unlikely due to the player's close bond with the city of New Orleans. Nevertheless, anything is possible in the NBA, and the Celtics are better equipped than any other team to make a trade.

If the Celtics are able to pull off an incredible move for Davis, the franchise will have to give up a lot of players, and here are three of the most notable.

#3 Terry Rozier

Rozier has started just once for the Celtics this season

The Pelicans lost starting point guard Rajon Rondo during the 2018 off-season, so the franchise will want a new guard as part of any trade for Davis. Terry Rozier is currently earning just $3,050,389 this season, making him an attractive option for the Pelicans.

Rozier is just 24 years old, and the young point-guard offers a potentially huge upside. 'Scary Terry' is reportedly disappointed with his current playtime in Boston, so a trade would be beneficial to both the Pelicans and the player himself.

