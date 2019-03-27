×
NBA 18/19: 3 playoff contenders who can still sign Carmelo Anthony

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
155   //    27 Mar 2019, 22:54 IST

Carmelo Anthony left the Rockets after making just 10 appearances for the team
Carmelo Anthony's spell with the Houston Rockets lasted just 10 games, and the veteran has now been on the search for a new team since November. However, despite Anthony's wealth of experience, he has found it difficult to earn a spot on another NBA roster, and time is now running out for the former Knicks man to find a temporary home for the remainder of the season.

Anthony is eligible to play in the playoffs having been released by the Chicago Bulls ahead of the waiver deadline, although he has so far only attracted interest from the Lakers, who subsequently cooled their interest due to their inability to compete for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the current pool of free-agents available around the league is extremely shallow, and a few notable franchises still have open roster spots to fill ahead of the postseason. So, as we head towards next months playoffs, here are the three teams that Anthony could still join.

#3. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are set to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far. Heading into the 18/19 campaign, the Nets had collectively won 69 games over three seasons, however, a record of 38-37 has put the team in a strong position to secure their first postseason berth since 2015.

Earlier this week, the Nets filled their roster out with the addition of Tahjere McCall, however, his 10-day contract is not expected to be extended, leaving the Nets with a spot to fill for the playoffs. Anthony himself is a Brooklyn native, and his previous playoff experience could be useful on an extremely young and inexperienced roster.

