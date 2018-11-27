NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Lakers should trade for Bradley Beal

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 74 // 27 Nov 2018, 19:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Bradley Beal be on his way to Los Angeles

Before last nights game against the Rockets, Bradley Beal was reported to have told the Washington Wizards that he had no plans to stay with the struggling franchise and instead wanted to be traded immediately. The 25-year-old went on to deny these rumors after the Wizards win, although it is still believed that Beal wants out due to the Wizards inability to make a serious championship push.

The Lakers had already been linked with a trade for the Wizards shooting guard, and speculation has only gained momentum since last nights report. So here are three reasons why the Lakers should pursue a trade for Beal.

#3 He is an improvement on the Lakers core

Lonzo Ball is one of the much talked about Lakers core

Going into the 2018/19 NBA season, the Lakers had hoped that their much talked about young core would step up and act as complementary stars to LeBron James. The core has been solid as a whole, however, the personnel is not currently good enough to propel the Lakers into Championship contention.

If the Lakers can get Beal in return for Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball or Josh Hart, the trade makes sense. Beal himself is just 25, and unlike the existing Lakers core, he is a proven All-Star who is among the best guards in the league. Magic Johnson is going to have to sacrifice some of the core down the line, so he should make the bold decision to make a trade now.

#2 He could be a perfect fit

Beal was able to forge a successful partnership with John Wall

LeBron James is going to be the ball dominant man during his time in Los Angeles, although Bradley Beal could become a great sidekick. Beal has already demonstrated his ability to play with a ball-dominant player, as he has often played second fiddle to John Wall during his Wizards career.

Beal's biggest strength is that he simply doesn‘t need the ball in order to be effective. The 25-year-old is a career .393 three-point shooter, and Beal would provide the Lakers with a new threat from behind the arc.

His speed and agility would also make him a perfect fit for the Lakers' fast-paced offense. Overall, Beal is a player who will not need an off-season to adapt and instead would immediately make an impact as part of the Lakers starting five.

1 / 2 NEXT