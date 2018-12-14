×
NBA 18-19: 3 Reasons Trevor Ariza might prove a hit for the Lakers

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:20 IST

Trevor Ariza in action for the Suns against the Lakers earlier this season
Trevor Ariza in action for the Suns against the Lakers earlier this season

Over the past few days, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with making a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Trevor Ariza. These rumors intensified, when Ariza didn't feature for the Suns against the San Antonio Spurs, and a new report has suggested that executives around the league already believe that a deal to take Ariza to Los Angles is complete.

Ariza left the Rockets in the summer after the franchise failed to offer him the money that he believed his performances had warranted. The 33-year-old's departure has been seen by analysts as a major factor in the Rockets decline this season, as the team has slipped from Conference winners to being outside the playoff places.

The Suns are known to be asking for at least a player and a draft pick in return for Ariza, and the player that the Lakers want to include in the trade is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers are desperate to get more help for LeBron James, and here are three reasons why Ariza's arrival should be a great move for the team.

#3 Three-Point specialist

Trevor Ariza was known as a catch and shoot player during his time in Houston
Trevor Ariza was known as a catch and shoot player during his time in Houston

LeBron James is one of the most ball-dominant superstars in the NBA, although Trevor Ariza has already demonstrated that he can play alongside a similar player in James Harden. During his time in Houston, Ariza rarely received the ball on offense, and instead knocked down open threes from the wing.

Ariza's three-point shooting has fallen this season due to the style of the Suns team, although in his final year in Houston, Ariza knocked down .412 of his threes while attempting nearly seven per-game. Only Rajon Rondo has a higher percentage for the Lakers this season, and Ariza will provide a new deadly threat from behind the arc.


