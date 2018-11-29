NBA 18/19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's win over the Cavaliers

The Thunder are currently fourth in the Western Conference

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their recent form by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-83 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Cavaliers led 28-21 after the first quarter, although the Thunder quickly took over and strolled to their 8th home victory of the season.

The result has pushed the Thunder's record to 13-7, and it was important to get back to winning ways after the disappointing defeat to the Denver Nuggets. Here are three talking points from the game.

#3 Cleveland Are Bad

The Cleveland Cavaliers have collapsed since LeBron James left in the summer

The Oklahoma City Thunder did well to come back from a first-quarter deficit, however, the Cavaliers fell away after an impressive first quarter. The team scored a combined total of 34 points over the second and third quarters, and once again the team had effectively lost the game before the fourth quarter had even begun.

The Cavaliers current situation doesn't look as though it will get better any time soon, as J.R. Smith is actively looking for a new team, while Kyle Korver has just been traded to the Utah Jazz. The team is likely to tank from until the season's end, and it looks to be a tough couple of years for Cleveland fans.

#2 Jerami Grant's Contribution

Jerami Grant is enjoying a purple patch of form

Jerami Grant has recently been promoted to the Thunder's starting five, and he has immediately repaid Billy Donovan's faith. The 24-year-old scored a season-high 21 points, shooting 66.7% from the field.

The only struggle that Grant endured on the night was shooting from behind the arc, although he has proven to be a significant improvement over Terrance Ferguson. Grant was locked into a long-term contract over the summer, so hopefully, the player can continue to improve as the season progresses.

