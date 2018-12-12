NBA 18/19: 3 Things that we have learned from the Toronto Raptors season so far

Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard are vital to the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors topped the East standings last season with a record of 59-23, although the team was swept by LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Raptors reacted to this disappointment by making huge moves in the 2018 offseason, as the franchise looks to capture a first NBA Championship. The moves have paid off so far, as the team currently top the Eastern standings and have the best record in the entire NBA. So with a quarter of the season now passed, here are three talking points from the Raptors excellent start.

#3 They need to keep Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has transformed the Raptors into the East's best team.

The Toronto Raptors pulled off one of the biggest deals of the offseason when they completed a trade for Kawhi Leonard. The small forward left the Spurs in controversial circumstances, as the player reportedly requested a trade after refusing to sign a max contract.

As soon as the Spurs became aware that the 27-year-old had no intention of extending his deal, the franchise chose to trade him while they could get assets in return. The Raptors had to give up DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first round draft pick to get the deal done, and it was a huge risk to trade away so much for a player who is essentially a one-year rental.

Despite coming off an injury struck season, Leonard has adapted seamlessly to his new team and is firmly in the MVP race. He is averaging 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and his form has been instrumental to his teams stunning start to the season.

The Raptors future ability to challenge for an NBA Championship looks as though it will depend on Leonard sticking around, so the team must do everything in their power to convince the 2014 NBA Finals MVP to stay next summer.

