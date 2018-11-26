NBA 2018-19: The 5 players averaging the most rebounds per-game

Embiid has quickly become of the NBA's best rebounders

The NBA season is now about a quarter of the way through, and this means that enough games have been played that we can start to delve into the individual performances of the leagues best performers.

Whereas teams now put a huge focus on pushing the pace and shooting the three ball, rebounding remains a crucial part of the game. Rebounding players may not always get a lot of credit for pulling down a huge amount of boards, however, their work is crucial in regaining possession for their team.

So here are the five players currently leading the league in combined rebounds-per-game:

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 13.0 Rebounds Per Game

The Greek Freak continues to get better

The 'Greek Freak' has improved with each season in the league, and this year is no different. The 23-year-old averaged 10 rebounds during the 17/18 season, however, he has drastically improved this figure by adding an extra 3 rebounds per game during the current season.

This is a monstrous improvement, and in the coming years, the Bucks forward may join a very exclusive club of players that average 15 rebounds a game.

#4 Joel Embiid - 13.3 Rebounds Per Game

Embiid has truly arrived in the NBA during the last 12 months

The Philadelphia 76ers waited a long time for Joel Embiid to emerge due to his longterm injuries, however, the franchises patience has been rewarded. The 24-year-old is already arguably the best player in the Eastern Conference, and he is proving to be a giant on the glass.

The Philadelphia center is currently averaging 13.3 rebounds per game, a figure that comfortably improves upon his tally of 11 from the 17/18 season. Embiid could, however, improve on the offensive end, as he is currently totalling just 2.2 offensive rebounds per game.

