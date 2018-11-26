×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: The 5 players averaging the most rebounds per-game

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    26 Nov 2018, 22:29 IST

Embiid has quickly become of the NBA's best rebounders
Embiid has quickly become of the NBA's best rebounders

The NBA season is now about a quarter of the way through, and this means that enough games have been played that we can start to delve into the individual performances of the leagues best performers.

Whereas teams now put a huge focus on pushing the pace and shooting the three ball, rebounding remains a crucial part of the game. Rebounding players may not always get a lot of credit for pulling down a huge amount of boards, however, their work is crucial in regaining possession for their team.

So here are the five players currently leading the league in combined rebounds-per-game:

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 13.0 Rebounds Per Game

The Greek Freak continues to get better
The Greek Freak continues to get better

The 'Greek Freak' has improved with each season in the league, and this year is no different. The 23-year-old averaged 10 rebounds during the 17/18 season, however, he has drastically improved this figure by adding an extra 3 rebounds per game during the current season.

This is a monstrous improvement, and in the coming years, the Bucks forward may join a very exclusive club of players that average 15 rebounds a game.

#4 Joel Embiid - 13.3 Rebounds Per Game

Embiid has truly arrived in the NBA during the last 12 months
Embiid has truly arrived in the NBA during the last 12 months

The Philadelphia 76ers waited a long time for Joel Embiid to emerge due to his longterm injuries, however, the franchises patience has been rewarded. The 24-year-old is already arguably the best player in the Eastern Conference, and he is proving to be a giant on the glass.

The Philadelphia center is currently averaging 13.3 rebounds per game, a figure that comfortably improves upon his tally of 11 from the 17/18 season. Embiid could, however, improve on the offensive end, as he is currently totalling just 2.2 offensive rebounds per game.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Detroit Pistons Philadelphia 76ers Andre Drummond Joel Embiid NBA top 20 NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Ranking the five greatest NBA play-off rivalries of all-time
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season: 5 injury-prone youngsters with the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2k19 player ratings - Top 10 Centers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 10 Post-up players
RELATED STORY
The 5 youngest players in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Overpaid players
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Most Impressive Sophomore Players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us