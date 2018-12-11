×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 18/19: 3 best performing Warriors players of the season so far

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    11 Dec 2018, 07:33 IST

Steph Curry's recent return from injury has boosted the Warriors
Steph Curry's recent return from injury has boosted the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors came into the 18/19 season as the heavy favorites to win a third straight NBA Championship. The team has been the league's dominant force for the best part of five years, and the Warriors were able to get even better during the offseason. The team pulled off a stunning move for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, and this means that the Warriors now have an entire starting five of All-Stars.

ALSO READ: NBA 2018-19 - Top 5 Points per game leaders through week eight

Despite the high expectations entering the season, a number of injuries have resulted in an 18-9 start, which is poor when compared to the Warriors recent records. Incredibly, the team still tops the Western Conference standings, and with the NBA season now well under way, here are the best-performing Warriors of the season so far.

#3 Damian Jones

Damian Jones has been a regular starter in the absence of Green and Cousins
Damian Jones has been a regular starter in the absence of Green and Cousins

Damian Jones has not set the league on fire this season, although he has offered a steady contribution in the absence of DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green. The 23-year-old had never started an NBA league game coming into the 18/19 season, although Steve Kerr has opted to start the center 23 times so far this season.

Jones has tripled his play time from last season, and in his 17.1 minutes per game, the center is averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks. His field goal percentage of .716 has been especially impressive, although the big man still shows no signs of developing a perimeter shot.

The Warriors have had to contend for low draft picks in recent years, and Jones himself was the 30th pick in the 2016 draft. Due to the contracts of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson, the Warriors simply can't afford a deep roster, so the role that Jones has played this season shouldn't be underestimated.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: The best individual performances of the...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
The Warriors have broken the NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Players with the most three-pointers so far
RELATED STORY
NBA: Draymond Green is the underrated Warrior
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons behind Golden State Warriors'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 3 Highest-Scoring Games of Klay Thompson's career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us